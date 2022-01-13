Following a successful road trip north, the Stillwater boys hockey team was unable to keep pace while falling to second-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall in a Suburban East Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
After falling behind in the first period, the No. 2-ranked Raiders (4-0, 11-3) scored five unanswered goals in a 5-1 victory to hand Stillwater (4-1, 8-4) its first conference setback of the season.
Ethan Mosley struck first for the Ponies at 7:30 of the opening period on assists by Tommy Lindeberg and Daniel Roeske. Jake Sondreal answered for the Raiders, however, just 33 seconds later to even the score at 1-all.
Attila Lippai broke the deadlock with about three minutes remaining in the second period and scored again six minutes into the third period to push the Raiders lead to 3-1.
Jake Fisher and Sondreal added a goal each just two minutes apart midway through the third as Cretin-Derham Hall pulled away.
The Raiders outshot Stillwater 38-24 in the game.
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 1 3 — 5
Stillwater 1 0 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Tommy Lindeberg, Daniel Roeske) 7:30; 1. C-DH, Jake Sondreal (unassisted) 8:03.
Second period — 2. C-DH, Attila Lippai (Gabe Rasmussen, Joey Sylvester) 13:39.
Third period — 3. C-DH, Lippai (J. Sondreal) 6:02; 4. C-DH, Jake Fisher (Drew Fisher, Luke McCarthy) 7:38; 5. C-DH, J. Sondreal (Simon Houge, Zach Sondreal) pp, 9:38.
Penalties — C-DH, 3-6:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — C-DH (Marko Belak) 5-10-8—23; St (Tomas Anderson) 14-13-6—33.
Stillwater 5, Duluth East 0
At Duluth, Ty Tuccitto opened and closed the scoring for the Ponies in a 5-0 nonconference victory over Duluth East (2-10-1) on Saturday, Jan. 8 at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.
Tuccitto struck first with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. Morgan Spetz scored at 4:24 of the second period before Riley Skuza and Ethan Mosley added power play goals later in the period to build a four-goal cushion.
Tuccitto, who totaled four goals and two assists on the two-game road trip, added a short-handed goal in the third to provide the final margin.
Tomas Anderson finished with 16 saves to earn his first shutout of the season.
Stillwater 1 3 1 — 5
Duluth East 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (unassisted) 15:34.
Second period — 2. St, Morgan Spetz (Cam Briere, Riley Skuza) 4:24; 3. St, Skuza (Tuccitto, Carter Bies) pp, 11:47; 4. St, Ethan Mosley (Aidan Anderson, Tommy Lindeberg) pp, 16:29.
Third period — 5. St, Tuccitto (Bies) sh, 11:33.
Penalties — St, 4-10:00; DE, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 5-6-5—16; DE (Zander Ziemski) 7-7-3—17.
Stillwater 6, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1
At Cloquet, the Ponies scored three special teams goals on the way to a 6-1 nonconference triumph over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Friday, Jan. 7 at the Cloquet Area Recreation Center.
Ty Tuccitto assisted on Cam Briere’s power play goal six minutes into the game and followed with a goal each in the second and third to help propel Stillwater.
The Lumberjacks (4-9-1) evened the score just nine seconds into the second period, but Ethan Mosley answered for the Ponies on an assist from Morgan Spetz at 3:23 for a 2-1 lead.
Stillwater never looked back, with Tuccitto extending the lead to 3-1 at 14:34 of the second.
Tuccitto, Aidan Anderson and Jax McGlynn added a goal each in the third as Stillwater pulled away.
The Ponies outshot C-E-C 33-13 in the game.
Stillwater 1 2 3 — 6
C-E-C 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Cam Briere (Tommy Lindeberg, Ty Tuccitto) pp, 6:19.
Second period — 1. C-E-C, Joey Antonutti (Dayne Painovich) :09; 2. St, Ethan Mosley (Morgan Spetz) 3:32; 3. St, Tuccitto (Lindeberg, Will Kane) 14:34.
Third period — 4. St, Tuccitto (Briere, Riley Skuza) pp, 9:38; 5. St, Aidan Anderson (Adi Mehta, Lindeberg) 10:32; 6. St, Jax McGlynn (Cartier Bies) sh, 14:37.
Penalties — St, 5-13:00; C-E-C, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 0-8-4—12; C-E-C (Jacob Walsh) 13-5-9—27.
