Playing its fourth game in less than a week, Stillwater scored three times in the second period on the way to a 4-2 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over Irondale on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Four different players found the net for the Ponies (7-1 SEC, 11-5), just one night after getting blanked by section rival and fourth-ranked Hill-Murray.
After a scoreless first period, Ethan Bernier opened the scoring for Stillwater less than four minutes into the second on assists by Carter Bies and Cam Briere. Connor Kvall answered for the Knights (1-6, 3-12) two minutes later, but Ty Tuccitto and Grant Miller each scored in the final three minutes of the period to provide a 3-1 advantage going into the third.
Irondale scored with less than two minutes remaining in the game, but Carter Bies answered with an insurance goal just 20 seconds later to regain a two-goal advantage. Stillwater outshot the Knights 15-8 in the third period and 41-21 in the game.
Junior goaltender Jeremiah Swartz finished with 19 saves for the Ponies in his first start of the season.
Irondale 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 0 3 1 — 4
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Ethan Bernier (Carter Bies, Cam Briere) 3:50; 1. Ir, Connor Kvaal (David Loahr) 5:54; 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Aidan Anderson, Ethan Mosley) 14:06; 3. St, Grant Miller (Bies) 16:43.
Third period — 2. Ir, Loahr (Sam Diebold, Garrett Pearson) 15:09; 4. St, Bies (Riley Skuza) 15:29.
Penalties — Ir, 1-2:00; St, 4-11:00.
Saves — Ir (Alex Sabev) 14-9-14—37; St (Jeremiah Swartz) 7-5-7—19.
Hill-Murray 6, Stillwater 0
At Maplewood, the fourth-ranked Pioneers (12-3) toppled Stillwater 6-0 in a nonconference contest on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at Aldrich Arena.
Dylan Godbout and Brady Ingebritson each delivered two goals for Hill-Murray, which has won 11 of its last 12 games.
After jumping ahead 1-0 in the opening period, Brendan Bonin, Godbout and Simon Seidl each scored in the second period as the Pioneers built a four-goal cushion. Ingebritson followed with two goals in the third as Hill-Murray pulled away.
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
Hill-Murray 1 3 2 — 6
First period — 1. H-M, Dylan Godbout (unassisted) 7:13.
Second period — 2. H-M, Brendan Bonin (Anthony Madigan, Logan Hensler) 7:11; 3. H-M, Godbout (Hensler, Ben Karr) 9:12; 4. H-M, Simon Seidl (Jack Senden, Lucas Mann) 14:07.
Third period — 5. H-M, Brady Ingebritson (Godbout, Joseph Luger) 9:36; 6. H-M, Ingebritson (Godbout, Axel Begley) 13:32.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; H-M, 0-0:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 8-14-10—32; H-M (Jack Erickson) 9-5-5—19.
Stillwater 6, M. View 2
At Vadnais Heights, Cam Briere supplied two goals and an assist as the Ponies topped Mounds View 6-2 in a conference game on Saturday, Jan. 15 at the TCO Sports Garden.
Carter Bies scored just two minutes into the game and Stillwater extended its lead to 3-0 on consecutive goals by Briere in the second period.
Daniel Roeske and Ethan Mosley extended Stillwater’s lead in the third and Ben Gerard added an empty-netter with three minutes remaining to provide the final margin.
Riley Skuza recorded four assists for the Ponies.
Stillwater 1 2 3 — 6
Mounds View 0 0 2 — 2
First period — 1. St, Carter Bies (Cam Briere, Riley Skuza) 2:20.
Second period — 2. St, Briere (Skuza) 9:09; 3. St, Briere (Skuza, Bies) 13:04.
Third period — 1. MV, Wyatt Witham (Johnny Conlin, Grant Dean) :50; 4. St, Daniel Roeske (Bies, Skuza) 4:41; 5. St, Ethan Mosley (Grant Miller) 8:23; 2. MV, Conlin (Witham, Evan Streeter) 12:49; 6. St, Ben Gerard (Lukas Lienke, Ben Peterson) en, 14:12.
Penalties — St, 6-12:00; MV, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 3-7-6—16; MV (Aidan Petrich) 11-9-8—28.
Stillwater 6, Roseville 0
Goaltender Thomas Anderson collected his second shutout in less than a week as the Ponies blanked Roseville 6-0 in an SEC game on Thursday, Jan. 13 at the SCVRC.
Cam Briere opened the scoring less than five minutes into the game and Ethan Mosley followed with the first of his two goals with just 39 seconds remaining in the period for a 2-0 lead.
Bo Dustin, Ethan Bernier and Adi Mehta each scored in the second as Stillwater built a 5-0 lead.
Anderson required just 11 saves for the shutout. He also held Duluth East scoreless in a nonconference victory on Jan. 8.
Roseville 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 3 1 — 6
First period — 1. St, Cam Briere (Riley Skuza, Carter Bies) 4:36; 2. St, Ethan Mosley (Adi Mehta, Braden Wenner) 16:21.
Second period — 3. St, Bo Dustin (Daniel Roeske, Jackson Tweed) 5:20; 4. St, Ethan Bernier (Dustin, Owen Grau) 7:50; 6. St, Mehta (Bernier, Tommy Lindeberg) pp, 14:58.
Third period — 6. St, Mosley (Roeske, Dustin) 7:32.
Penalties — Ros, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Ros (Ian Zuemer) 7-11-6—24; St (Tomas Anderson) 3-6-2—11.
