Stillwater’s top returning scorer from a year ago, Ty Tuccitto made his first goal of this season a big one as the Ponies slipped past Mahtomedi 2-1 in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The senior scored on an assist from Aidan Anderson with just over a minute remaining in overtime to provide the game-winner as Stillwater won its third game in a row.

It was the second overtime game in six contests this season for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 5-1), who improved to 3-1 in games decided by one goal.

Anderson scored first for the Ponies midway through the opening period, but Charlie Drage answered with a power play goal for the Zephyrs (4-4) with just over a minute remaining in the second period.

• Cam Briere scored his team-leading fifth and sixth goals of the season to help send the Ponies to a 5-2 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge (0-2-1, 2-4-1) on Saturday, Dec. 18 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.

After falling behind 1-0 early in the first, Briere and Carter Bies scored just over a minute apart in the first period to provide a 2-1 lead. Briere struck again early in the second period.

• Junior Ben Gerard notched his first varsity goal with less than two minutes remaining in the third to lift Stillwater to a 2-1 conference victory over Woodbury (1-2, 5-3) on Thursday, Dec. 16 at Health East Sports Center.

Stillwater 1 0 0 1 — 2

Mahtomedi 0 1 0 0 — 1

First period — 1. Aidan Anderson (Tommy Lindeberg, Ethan Mosley) 8:31.

Second period — 1. Mah, Charlie Drage (Brent Gulenchyn) pp, 15:44.

Third period — No scoring.

Overtime — 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Anderson) 6:57.

Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Mah, 3-6:00.

Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-10-12-0—34; Mah (Ben Dardis) 10-6-10-0—26.

Stillwater 2 2 1 — 5

East Ridge 1 0 1 — 2

First period — 1. ER, Jack Tauscher (Ben Tauscher) 3:15; 1. St, Cam Briere (Daniel Roeske, Ty Tuccitto) pp, 4:31; 2. St, Carter Bies (Bo Dustin, Riley Skuza) 5:15.

Second period — 3. St, Briere (Bies, Grant Miller) 2:13; 4. St, Aidan Anderson (Ethan Mosley, Adi Mehta) pp, 10:18.

Third period — 2. ER, B. Tauscher (unassisted) 2:49; 5. St, Kyle Einan (Roeske, Dustin) 11:53.

Penalties — St, 4-10:00; ER, 5-10:00.

Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-4-8—18; ER (Zane Lanahan) 7-7-11—25.

Stillwater 1 0 1 — 2

Woodbury 1 0 0 — 1

First period — 1. Wo, Chris Fotopoulos (Max Belak) 6:10; 1. St, Cam Briere (Kyle Einan, Daniel Roeske) 14:25.

Second period — No scoring.

Third period — 2. St, Ben Gerard (Wyatt Carroll, Matthew Marah) 15:05.

Penalties — St, 4-8:00; Wo, 4-8:00.

Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 9-8-9—26; Wo (Otto Altman) 8-7-13—28.

Tags

Load comments