It wasn’t the result the Ponies were hoping for, but on the heels of their first two-game losing streak of the season it was progress against a rival as the Stillwater boys hockey team skated to a 2-all tie with Hill-Murray on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

The Ponies (3-3 SEC, 8-4-2) jumped out to a fast start while scoring twice in the opening period against a Hill-Murray team trying to win consecutive games for just the second time this season.

