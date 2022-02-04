MENDOTA HEIGHTS — Stillwater’s Cam Briere recorded a hat trick, but the Ponies were unable to hold a three-goal lead while settling for a 3-all tie against the Cadets in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at St. Thomas Ice Arena.
Briere, who leads the Ponies with 17 goals, scored at 5:43 of the opening period and Stillwater (10-1-0 SEC, 14-5-1) maintained that 1-0 lead until the third — despite getting outshot 24-10 in the first two periods.
Briere followed with goals at 5:09 and 7:23 of the third period to push Stillwater’s lead to 3-0.
The Cadets (11-9-1) stormed back quickly, scoring three times in less than two minutes to pull even. Tommy Cronin broke through with STA’s first tally at 9:44 and Will Skahan followed just 19 seconds later to pull within 3-2.
Skahan added a power play goal just a minute later to even the score.
The Cadets outshot Stillwater 9-4 in overtime, but Ponies goaltender Tomas Anderson was up to the task. The junior finished with 51 saves.
Stillwater 1 0 2 0 — 3
ST Academy 0 0 3 0 — 3
First period — 1. St, Cam Briere (Carter Bies) 5:43.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Briere (unassisted) 5:09; 3. St, Briere (Riley Skuza, Bo Dustin) 7:23; 1. STA, Tommy Cronin (Tyler Grahme) 9:44; 2. STA, Will Skahan (Mac Dose, Luke Candon) 10:03; 3. STA, Skahan (Grahme) pp, 11:03.
Overtime — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; STA, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-12-18-9—51; STA (Matt Schoephoerster) 3-6-20-4—33.
Stillwater 7, Park 3
At Cottage Grove, a four-goal first period spurred the Ponies to a 7-3 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 27 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
It was the sixth straight conference victory for the Ponies, who are tied with Cretin-Derham Hall (10-0-0, 17-3) with 20 points in the SEC standings, but have played one more conference game.
Carter Bies, Ty Tuccitto and Cam Briere each scored two goals for Stillwater, which outshot the Wolfpack 48-26 in the game.
Ethan Mosley supplied a game-high three assists for the Ponies, who also received two assists each from Bies and Aidan Anderson.
Stillwater 4 3 0 — 7
Park 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Ethan Mosley, Aidan Anderson) 1:58; 2. St, Carter Bies (Cam Briere, Tommy Lindeberg) 4:25; 3. St, Anderson (Mosley, Tuccitto) 9:11; 4. St, Briere (Bies, Grant Miller) 16:22; 1. Par, Samuel Janski (Jackson Rudh) 16:41.
Second period — 5. St, Briere (Bies) :35; 2. Par, Nathan Donlon (Charles Gutzman) 1:41; 6. St, Bies (unassisted) 3:56; 7. St, Tuccitto (Mosley, Anderson) 11:50.
Third period — 3. Par, Donlon (Brenden Bloeden) 8:17.
Penalties — St, 0-0:00; Par, 0-0:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 9-9-x—18 and (Alex Reedy) x-x-5—5; Par (Alex Harden) 11-18-12—41.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
