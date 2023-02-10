After falling behind in the opening period, Stillwater struck for four goals in the second period to upend ninth-ranked St. Thomas Academy 4-1 in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

It was the second win in a row for the Ponies (6-4 SEC, 12-6-3), who after hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9 close out the regular season with road games at White Bear Lake (Feb. 11), Rogers (Feb. 14) and Holy Family (Feb. 18).

