After falling behind in the opening period, Stillwater struck for four goals in the second period to upend ninth-ranked St. Thomas Academy 4-1 in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the second win in a row for the Ponies (6-4 SEC, 12-6-3), who after hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9 close out the regular season with road games at White Bear Lake (Feb. 11), Rogers (Feb. 14) and Holy Family (Feb. 18).
Blaine Batchelor, Ty Tuccitto, Ethan Bernier and Ben Peterson each found the net for the Ponies in the second period.
Will Dosan provided the lone goal for the Cadets (16-6) less than four minutes into the game.
St. Thomas Academy 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 0 4 0 — 4
First period — 1. STA, Will Dosan (Mikey Mikan, Tommy Kubes) 3:27.
Second period — 1. St, Blaine Batchelor (Matthew Marah, Braden Wenner) 8:39; 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Morgan Spetz) 12:24; 3. St, Ethan Benier (Wyatt Carroll, Batchelor) 15:34; 4. St, Ben Peterson (Tuccitto) 16:12.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — STA, 1-2:00; St, 2-4:00.
Saves — STA (Cody Niesen) 7-10-x—17 and (Tyler Magozzi) x-x-5—5; St (Tomas Anderson) 7-4-10—21.
Stillwater 3, East Ridge 0
At Cottage Grove, Tomas Anderson notched his second shutout of the season to help lift the Ponies to a 3-0 Suburban East Conference victory over East Ridge on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
Morgan Spetz scored with less than two minutes remaining in the first period and the game remained tight until Matthew Marah and Riley Skuza added goals in the third to help the Ponies pull away.
Anderson finished with 24 saves for the Ponies while JT Drum turned away 29 shots in goal for the Raptors (4-7-0 SEC, 10-10-1).
Stillwater 1 0 2 — 3
East Ridge 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Morgan Spetz (Matthew Volkman) 15:40.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Matthew Marah (Ty Tuccitto, Riley Skuza) 6:27; 3. St, Skuza (Tuccitto, Ben Peterson) 10:46.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; ER, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-10-8—24; ER (JT Drum) 11-7-11—29.
Woodbury 3, Stillwater 2
At Woodbury, Matthew Tarlton scored two minutes into overtime to send the Royals to a 3-2 conference victory over Stillwater on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Fairview Sports Center.
Ethan Hansen scored less than a minute into the game to provide an early spark for Woodbury (3-6-1 SEC, 11-9-1). Blaine Batchelor answered for the Ponies just 15 seconds into the second period, but Joey Moeller regained the lead for Woodbury at 2-1 at 11:03 of the period.
Ty Tuccitto evened the score for Stillwater with a goal at 5:49 of the third and that’s where it stayed until overtime.
The Ponies put five shots on goal in the extra session, but Kam Carlson was up to the task as part of a 49-save performance for the senior.
Stillwater 0 1 1 0 — 2
Woodbury 1 1 0 1 — 3
First period — 1. Wo, Ethan Hansen (Joey Moeller) :47.
Second period — 1. St, Blaine Batchelor (Ethan Bernier, Brody Dustin) :15; 2. Wo, Moeller (Cole Shaback) 11:03.
Third period — 2. St, Ty Tuccitto (Matthew Marah, Riley Skuza) 5:49.
Overtime — 3. Wo, Matthew Tarlton (Patrick Healy) 2:23.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; Wo, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-13-7-2—28; Wo (Kam Carlson) 15-14-15-5—49.
