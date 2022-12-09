Kyle Einan scored midway through the third period and the Ponies withstood a barrage down the stretch as Stillwater earned a hard-fought 2-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Tomas Anderson was sharp for the Ponies (3-1-0), turning away 28 shots to help the team to its third win in a row since falling to Centennial in the season opener.

