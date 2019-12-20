The Stillwater boys hockey team completed a busy stretch of games with a 7-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Irondale on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Senior Ryan Roeske provided a hat trick for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 5-1), who outshot Irondale 50-6 in the game to remain tied atop the SEC standings with Forest Lake (4-0-0, 5-1-1), Cretin-Derham Hall (4-0, 4-2) and White Bear Lake (4-0-0, 6-0-1).
Henry Lawrence opened the scoring for the Ponies in the first period and Roeske scored with Stillwater skating short-handed less than three minutes into the second period. Noah Tussey also scored in the second as Stillwater built a three-goal cushion.
In addition to Roeske’s two goals in the third period, Ty Tuccitto and Lawrence also padded Stillwater’s lead with a goal each.
Joe Pearson enjoyed a quiet net in net while making six saves to post the team’s first shutout of the season.
Competing in their first season in the SEC, the Knights fell to 1-4 in the league and 2-4 overall.
Irondale 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 2 4 — 7
First period — 1. St, Henry Lawrence (Ryan Roeske) 4:29.
Second period — 2. St, Roeske (unassisted) sh, 2:31; 3. St, Noah Tussey (Lawrence) 4:32.
Third period — 4. St, Ty Tuccitto (Mike Sweetland) 1:07; 5. St, Roeske (Tussey, Evan Murr) pp, 5:57; 6. Lawrence (Joe Manning, Ronnie Donar) 12:16; 7. St, Roeske (Lawrence) pp, 16:58.
Penalties — Ir, 3-6:00; St, 6-20:00.
Saves — Ir (Nicklas DeWester) 14-17-12—43; St (Joe Pearson) 1-5-0—6.
Eden Prairie 4, Stillwater 2
At Eden Prairie, John Mittelstadt scored three goals to help send the top-ranked Eagles to a 4-2 nonconference victory over Stillwater on Friday, Dec. 13 at Eden Prairie Community Center.
Eden Prairie (4-0) scored twice in the first 90 seconds of the second period to build a 3-0 lead. Mike Sweetland answered for the Ponies at 5:36 of the second on an assist from Kyle Magnuson, but Mittelstad scored a short-handed goal midway through the period to provide a 4-1 advantage for Eden Prairie.
Keegan O’Brien scored at 13:25 of the second for the Ponies to climb within 4-2, but Stillwater was held scoreless in the third despite putting 15 shots on goal.
Stillwater 0 2 0 — 2
Eden Prairie 1 3 0 — 4
First period — 1. EP, Carter Batchelder (Luke Busby, Drew Holt) 11:34.
Second period — 2. EP, John Mittelstadt (Ben Steeves) :14; 3. EP, J. Mittelstadt (Luke Mittelstadt, Steeves) 1:31; 1. St, Mike Sweetland (Kyle Magnuson) 5:36; 4. EP, J. Mittelstadt (unassisted) sh, 8:18; 2. St, Keegan O’Brien (Sweetland) 13:25.
Third period — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 8-16:00; EP, 9-26:00.
Saves — St (Logan Bies) 11-13-9—33; EP (Axel Rosenlund) 8-12-15—35.
Still. 4, Wood. 3 (OT)
Noah Tussey scored at 5:46 of the overtime period to provide the difference in Stillwater’s 4-3 SEC triumph over Woodbury on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Bielenberg Ice Arena.
Keegan O’Brien assisted on the goal for the Ponies, who won their fourth straight game to start the season.
Joe Stengl scored for Stillwater in the first, but the Ponies still trailed 2-1 entering the second period. Cooper Wylie scored on the power play as Stillwater pulled even in the second, but Caleb Craven scored with three minutes remaining to provide a 3-2 lead for the Royals (1-4-0, 1-6-1).
The Royals maintained that lead until Evan Murr scored with just 35 seconds remaining in the third on assists from Tussey and Wylie to force overtime.
Stillwater outshot the Royals 37-28 in the game, with Joe Pearson making 25 saves.
Stillwater 1 1 1 1 — 4
Woodbury 2 1 0 0 — 3
First period — 1. Wo, Ben Tschida (Chris Fotopoulos, Quinn Krueger) 2:01; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Cooper Wylie, Henry Lawrence) 4:58; 2. Wo, Luke Danielson (Krueger) 12:29.
Second period — 2. St, Wylie (Mike Sweetland, Joe Manning) pp, 4:33; 3. Caleb Craven (Charles Schuyler) 13:57.
Third period — 3. St, Evan Murr (Noah Tussey, Wylie) 16:25.
Overtime — 4. St, Tussey (Keegan O’Brien) 5:46.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; Wo, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Joe Pearson) 8-3-11-3—25; Wo (Josh Davis) 6-11-12-4—33.
