The Stillwater boys hockey team recently announced its award winners from the past season, including senior goaltender Logan Bies as its Most Valuable Athlete.
The awards were to be presented at the team’s annual postseason banquet, but it was canceled because of COVID-19.
Bies finished with a 12-6 record in goal for the Ponies while posting a goals against average of 2.26 and a save percentage of .902. He recorded a shutout in Stillwater’s 3-0 victory over Duluth East on Jan. 3. Bies made a season-high 37 saves in a 4-2 early season loss to eventual state runner-up Eden Prairie.
In the first season under head coach Greg Zanon, the Ponies finished with a 19-7-1 record, including 14-3-1 to place second behind Cretin-Derham Hall (16-2-1 SEC, 20-6-1) in the Suburban East Conference standings. Stillwater was the No. 2 seed in the Section 4AA tournament and fell to third-seeded White Bear Lake 5-3 in the semifinals.
This marked the fourth time in five years Stillwater’s MVP award has gone to the goaltender. Josh Benson was honored in 2016 while Jesse Brown took home the award in 2018 and 2019.
One of nine seniors on the roster, Cooper Wylie was honored as the team’s Defenseman of the Year and also received the SEC Defenseman of the Year Award. Wylie scored seven goals and added 18 assists to rank among team leaders with 25 points. He scored the game-winning goal in a 4-3 triumph over Mounds View on Dec. 21.
Bies and Wylie were joined by teammates Joe Stengl and Noah Tussey in earning all-conference honors.
Tussey, a junior, was named the team’s Forward of the Year after leading the Ponies with 25 goals and 23 assists for 48 points. This marked the third year in a row Tussey landed on the All-SEC Team.
Stengl ranked second for the Ponies with 23 goals and 14 assists for 37 points.
He was one of nine players to finish with 20 or more points this season, a list that also includes: junior Evan Murr (9 goals-19 assists—28 points), freshman Ty Tuccitto (8-21—29), Wylie, senior Ryan Roeske (11-14—25), junior Mike Sweetland (11-13—24), junior Keegan O’Brien (10-12—22) and senior Ronnie Donar (4-16—20).
Roeske was this year’s recipient of the Hubbard Award.
Captains for the 2020-21 team will be announced following the completion of tryouts before next season.
Boys hockey
All-Conference: Joe Stengl, Cooper Wylie, Noah Tussey and Logan Bies; Forward of the Year: Noah Tussey; Defenseman of the Year: Cooper Wylie; SEC Defenseman of the Year: Cooper Wylie; Hubbard Award: Ryan Roeske; Most Valuable Athlete: Logan Bies; Captains elect: To be announced.
