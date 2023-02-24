VICTORIA — Scoring four times in the second period, Holy Family skated to a 7-1 nonconference boys hockey victory over Stillwater on Saturday, Feb. 18 at Victoria Recreation Center.
It was the final regular season game for the Ponies (14-8-3) and one they’d like to put behind with a week to prepare for the Section 4AA tournament.
Drew Roelofs and Ethan Hall scored in the opening period to provide a 2-0 lead for the Fire (20-5) and they poured it on in the second. Holden Pajor scored twice less than three minutes apart in between goals by Parker Osborn and Sawyer Graubins as Holy Family stretched its lead to 6-0.
Mason Grinnell added a power play goal for the Fire early in the third, but Brody Dustin finally broke through with Stillwater’s lone goal with two minutes remaining to spoil the shutout bid for goaltender Bennett Reinhard, who finished with 22 saves.
• Stillwater received the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA and will face Woodbury (11-13-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 1 p.m.
White Bear Lake (19-5) received the top seed in the section while Hill-Murray (11-13-1) was seeded third and Gentry Academy (17-8) is fourth.
Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1
Holy Family 2 4 1 — 7
First period — 1. HF, Drew Roelofs (Tommy Agerland, Hunter Friedrich) 1:38; 2. HF, Ethan Hall (Parker Osborn, Mason Grinnell) 14:12.
