VICTORIA — In its final postseason tune-up, the Stillwater boys hockey team was upended by Holy Family 4-3 in overtime on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Victoria Ice Arena.
The Ponies have lost three of their last four games to close out the regular season.
Stillwater (16-8-1) did receive the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA and will host seventh-seeded East Ridge (6-16-1) in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. The section semifinals will take place on Wednesday, March 2 at Aldrich Arena and the finals are scheduled for March 4.
The Ponies defeated East Ridge 5-2 and 6-1 during the regular season.
Stillwater trailed by a goal two periods, but Riley Skuza scored his second goal of the game midway through the third to pull even at 3-all.
The Ponies created more chances in overtime, but Nick Blood converted at 3:45 on assists from Parker Osborn and Mason Grinnell to provide the game-winner.
“It was just a two-on-one that they made a good play on and were able to capitalize,” Stillwater coach Greg Zanon said.
Stillwater outshot the Fire 16-7 in the first period, but trailed 1-0 until Ty Tuccitto’s goal with about three minutes remaining.
The Ponies jumped in front 2-1 on a goal by Skuza less than five minutes into the second period, but Grinnell and Mason Fasching scored at 6:11 and 11:31 to build a 3-2 advantage for the Fire (12-13).
“There were some good things there, but the start was not what we wanted,” Zanon said. “We had a lot of turnovers in the first period and we just didn’t come out and start the game the way we would have liked, but we battled and found some resolve to get the game tied and into overtime.
“I don’t think we played our best that game. We definitely gave them too many opportunities, but we battled. We did have a little bit of fight in us.”
The Ponies fell to 1-2-1 in four overtime games this season.
Tomas Anderson finished with 24 saves for Stillwater, who held a 44-29 advantage in shots on goal.
“Down the stretch maybe we’ve been relying on Tomas too much,” Zanon said. “But the guys know it’s playoff time and do-or-die and you have to win to play tomorrow so we just keep pushing forward and try to build the confidence of the group going into Saturday. Anything can happen in the playoffs.”
Hill-Murray received the No. 1 seed in Section 4AA while White Bear Lake (14-10) was seeded third and Gentry Academy (19-6), the reigning Class A state champion, is seeded fourth.
Stillwater 1 1 1 0 — 3
Holy Family 1 2 0 1 — 4
First period — 1. HF, Parker Osborn (Daxton Burdak) 8:10; 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Aidan Anderson, Ethan Mosley) 14:48.
Second period — 2. St, Riley Skuza (Carter Bies, Cam Briere) 4:38; 2. HF, Mason Grinnell (Abe Melek, Thomas Laaksonen) 6:11; 3. HF, Mason Fasching (Melek, Laaksonen) 11:31.
Third period — 3. St, Skuza (Bies) 8:05.
Overtime — 4. HF, Nick Blood (Osborn, Grinnell) 3:45.
Penalties — St, NA; HF, NA.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 6-12-4-2—24; HF (Kam Hendrickson) 15-9-13-4—41.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
