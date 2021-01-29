VADNAIS HEIGHTS — A third-period comeback was erased just prior to the horn as Mounds View upended Stillwater 3-2 in a Suburban East Conference boys hockey game on Saturday, Jan. 23 at TCO Sports Garden.
The Mustangs surrendered a two-goal lead in the third period, but Johnny Conlin scored with just 1.4 seconds remaining to lift Mounds View (1-3 SEC, 1-3) to its first victory of the season. It was the first loss for the Ponies (2-1, 2-1).
“Mistakes are all a part of the game and we just have to try and learn from it,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “With 1.4 seconds left, we have to make sure we have puck control. It was just an unlucky bounce of ours and they put one in.”
After two so-so periods of play, Stillwater turned it on in the third while outshooting the Mustangs 15-3 in the period.
Ty Tuccitto scored on asssists from Riley Skuza and Daniel Roeske at 1:18 to climb within 2-1. Tuccitto also assisted on a goal from Skuza at 11:28 to even the score at 2-all.
“The first two periods we weren’t playing our system as well as we should have,” Zanon said. “We played our system better than we had the first two periods, which led to us having some sustained offensive pressure. (Mounds View) did a great job of holding us off, but we were creating opportunities left and right.”
Stillwater held a 34-21 advantage in shots on goal, with Tomas Anderson making 18 saves in his first varsity start.
“He showed us a lot about what he’s about,” Zanon said. “He’s very calm in the net and he made some big saves to keep us in the game when we were not playing our best. He gave us a chance to get back into it and was a bright spot playing the first game of his varsity career.”
Conlin scored on the power play with just 27 seconds remaining in the opening period to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead. Luke Morrisette scored just 13 seconds into the second period to extend Mounds View’s lead to 2-0.
“We had three opportunities that we didn’t score on and they scored on one,” Zanon said. “We don’t have a power play goal yet this season. We’re starting to see some good things out of that and hopefully we can get one or more, which will help us out also.
“The guys battled and they learned lessons on how we have to play to be successful. We played decent enough the first and second periods. Probably not our best, but good enough to be in the game. Anderson made some big saves for us, but the way we came out in the third we were able to get back into the game.”
Stillwater 0 0 2 — 2
Mounds View 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. MV, Johnny Conlin (Wyatt Witham, Zack Schulte) pp, 16:33.
Second period — 2. MV, Luke Morrisette (Ryan Collins, Schulte) :13.
Third period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Riley Skuza, Daniel Roeske) 1:18; 2. St, Skuza (Tuccitto) 11:28; 3. MV, Conlin (Witham, Schulte) 16:59.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; MV, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 7-9-2—18; MV (Aidan Petrich) 7-12-13—32.
Stillwater 7, Roseville 4
A four-goal second period propelled the Ponies to a 7-4 conference victory over Roseville on Thursday, Jan. 21 at the St. Croix Rec Center.
Ty Tuccitto and Evan Murr each scored two goals for the Ponies, who took a 3-2 lead on Tuccitto’s goal at 6:41 of the second period. He scored again just three minutes later and the Ponies padded the lead with tallies from Ethan Mosley and Murr at 10:00 and 14:11.
Carter Bies finished with three assists while Tommy Lindeberg and Tuccitto added two assists apiece.
“It was pretty much points across the board and everybody kind of contributed,” Stillwater coach Greg Zanon said. “Ty and his line has been our biggest producer, but we’re getting help from other areas as well.”
Roseville (1-3 SEC, 1-3) climbed within 6-4 with goals from James Bartel and Bjorn Anderson in the third period, but Alex Corbett answered for the Ponies with his second goal of the season at 15:00.
“In my eyes, it was a bit of a sloppy game,” Zanon said. “Being our second game of the year, we were not quite there where our system should be as far as playing an all-around game. It was just some sloppy play by us, but we did get pucks in the net and scored on a lot of our opportunities.
“You have to give the guys credit for getting the puck in the net, but it was a lot about what we were not doing rather than what we were doing,” Zanon said.
Roseville 2 0 2 — 4
Stillwater 2 4 1 — 7
First period — 1. St, Riley Skuza (Ty Tuccitto) 1:01; 2. St, Evan Murr (Carter Bies, Keegan O’Brien) 7:08; 1. Ros, Egan Hibber (Sawyer Cox, Daniel Tschida) 12:15; 2. Ros, Bjorn Anderson (Joey O’Neil, Burke Gaggney) 14:52.
Second period — 3. St, Tuccitto (Tommy Lindeberg, Owen Grau) 6:41; 4. St, Tuccitto (Joe Manning, Lindeberg) 9:42; 5. St, Ethan Mosley (Bies, Murr) 10:00; 6. St, Murr (Mosley, Bies) 14:11.
Third period — 3. Ros, James Bartel (Hunter Hefferman) 3:43; 4. Ros, Anderson (Tony Leahy, Gaffney) pp, 12:21; 7. St, Alex Corbett (Tuccitto, Skuza) 15:00.
Penalties — Ros, 2-4:00; St, 2-7:00.
Saves — Ros (Liam Scott) 6-7-x—13 and (Joey Heiple) x-0-8—8; St (Nolan LaCosse) 8-7-9—24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.