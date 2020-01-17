VADNAIS HEIGHTS — An otherwise strong performance was spoiled in the final moments of regulation and in overtime as White Bear Lake rallied to defeat Stillwater 4-3 in a Suburban East Conference boys hockey game on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Vadnais Sports Center.
The loss dropped the Ponies (6-2-1 SEC, 8-3-1) to third place in the conference standings behind Cretin-Derham Hall (8-0-0, 11-3-1) and White Bear Lake (8-1-0, 10-2-1).
Carter Bies scored with just 46 seconds remaining in the second period as Stillwater extended its lead to 3-1 against the fourth-ranked Bears.
The Ponies maintained that lead throughout most of the third period, but Tyler Schauer scored a power play goal at 15:46 to trim the margin to 3-2. The Bears actually had two extra skaters after a Stillwater penalty and they pulled the goalie.
Then with just 11 seconds remaining in regulation, Billy Rose scored on a faceoff to even the score
“They ran a faceoff play and they ran it to perfection,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “You can’t lose a faceoff clean, but they made a good interchange and execution of a one-timer. For our guys it was just a learning experience in that moment.”
The Bears were also pressing throughout much of the overtime, but Stillwater held on until Grant Hofeld scored the game-winner with 1:11 remaining.
“They hemmed us into our zone a breakdown in our zone allowed them to get opportunities from the slot,” Zanon said. “We tried to block, but basically screened our own goalie.”
It was a disappointing outcome for a game that also featured several bright spots for the Ponies.
“The finish wasn’t what we were hoping for or expecting, but we played a really good game,” Zanon said. “We had a game plan that we wanted to take over and we played that way for 49 minutes and 30 seconds and then kind of lost it, but those are also learning experiences the guys can take. We just tightened up and started not being ourselves with the way we played the rest of that game. We became very passive and a good team like White Bear Lake can jump on those opportunities and they did. It was heart-breaking for our guys, but hopefully learn some lessons out of it for down the road.”
Stillwater opened the scoring with a power play goal from freshman Ty Tuccitto at 16:22 of the first period.
Cooper Wylie pushed the lead to 2-0 just 47 seconds into the second period on the second assist of the night from Noah Tussey. Lleyton Roed finally broke through for the Bears at 8:37 of the second before Bies extended Stillwater’s advantage in the final minute of the period.
“Our emotion level was at an all-time high,” Zanon said. “In a game like that it’s not hard to get emotionally invested and being as good as they are it was really easy for our guys to get up for that game. Our ability to play our system the way it needed to be played in order to get that lead was good. We have to learn to play the full 51 minutes, but to play that way for that amount of time was a good sign that our guys are buying into what we’re selling them.”
Logan Bies finished with 32 saves for the Ponies while Tyler Steffens turned away 38 shots for White Bear Lake.
“There’s a bunch of positives,” Zanon said. “My biggest message was that it’s still early. Nobody likes to lose, but it’s not like that was the end of the season and there’s still plenty of games to play and we have to play them again. We have to take as many positives as we can and we’re learning lessons at the same time. Hockey is great because you play multiple games a week. It’s not like football where you can dwell on a game. We take the good and the bad with every game.”
Stillwater 1 2 0 0 — 3
White Bear Lake 0 1 2 1 — 4
First period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Ronnie Donar, Noah Tussey) pp, 16:22.
Second period — 2. St, Cooper Wylie (Tussey) :47; 1. WBL, Lleyton Roed (Joey Frattalone) 8:37; 3. St, Carter Bies (unassisted) 16:14.
Third period — 2. WBL, Tyler Schauer (Grant Hofeld) pp, 15:46; 3. WBL, Billy Rose (Hofeld, Roed) 16:49.
Overtime — 4. WBL, Hofeld (Sam Verkerke) 6:49.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; WBL, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Logan Bies) 10-13-9-0—32; WBL (Tyler Steffens) 15-14-10-0—38.
Stillwater 1, Forest Lake 1
At Forest Lake, after enduring back-to-back losses for the first time all season, the Ponies scratched for a third-period goal to earn a 1-all tie with the Rangers on Saturday, Jan. 11 at Forest Lake Sports Center.
Stillwater outshot the Rangers 42-17 in the game, but trailed 1-0 after two periods.
Cole Carpenter scored a power play goal for the Rangers at 13:31 of the second period to break the scoreless tie.
The Ponies finally broke through against Forest Lake goalie Josie Bothum — a highly regarded recruit for the Penn State women’s hockey team — when Joe Stengl scored at 5:14 of the third period.
It was the only blemish for Bothum, who also made nine saves in overtime to preserve the tie for the Rangers (5-2-3 SEC, 7-4-3).
“She played amazing against us,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “I hadn’t seen her other games, but we were throwing everything we had at her. She was in there for every one of those saves and playing confident.”
It wasn’t the victory the Ponies were hoping for, but it was a point they needed after consecutive losses to league leaders Cretin-Derham Hall and White Bear Lake after starting the season with six straight conference wins.
“We actually played a really good game,” Zanon said. “With the week we had after Duluth East and Cretin and White Bear, emotionally we were having a hard time getting into the game, but the guys did well and fought back into that game to tie, but we didn’t have enough to finish it off in overtime.”
Joe Pearson totaled 16 saves for the Ponies, who held a 42-17 advantage in shots on goal.
“We didn’t execute as cleanly as we normally do, but credit our guys after being down to get a tie,” Zanon said. “We also have to give Forest Lake credit for the way they played.
“The conference is still up for grabs. We still gave games against Cretin and White Bear Lake and other conference opponents. As far as sections, we still have 13 games to go and it’s going to be a battle every game.”
Stillwater 0 0 1 0 — 1
Forest Lake 0 1 0 0 — 1
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. Cole Carpenter (Hunter Johnson, Josie Bothun) pp, 13:31.
Third period — 1. St, Joe Stengl (Cooper Wylie) 5:14.
Overtime — No scoring.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; FL, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Joe Pearson) 4-8-2-2—16; FL (Josie Bothun) 11-11-10-9—41.
