MAPLEWOOD — Stillwater did enough things well, but was unable to overcome top-seeded Hill-Murray in the Section 4AA semifinals. The Pioneers scored with less than three minutes remaining to slip past the Ponies 3-2 on Saturday, March 20 at Aldrich Arena.
The defending state champion Pioneers, who are ranked No. 5 in Class AA, scored twice in the third period to thwart Stillwater’s upset bid. Hill-Murray (17-2) went on to defeat second-seeded White Bear Lake (16-3-1) 5-0 in the finals on Wednesday, March 24.
It was the third straight year White Bear Lake and Hill-Murray have played in the finals. Stillwater (12-7-1) was seeking its first trip to the section finals since 2017, which ended a run of four straight years in the Section 4AA title game. Hill-Murray has ended Stillwater’s season three of the last four years.
Joe Palodichuk scored on the power play for Hill-Murray at 4:31 of the opening period.
“We knew they had a lethal power play that was clicking at about 45 percent,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We did a good job of staying out of the box, but with one opportunity they scored a goal.”
It was the only penalty of the game for Stillwater, which executed its game plan most of the night.
“We really wanted to play a physical game against them,” Zanon said. “I definitely think we played well enough. Things happen in games even when you play well, it’s the smallest mistakes that end up costing you.”
Ethan Mosley eventually answered for the Ponies at 13:07 of the second period to even the score at 1-all. The sequence started with a hit by Keegan O’Brien that led to a turnover and Evan Murr also assisting on the goal. It was Mosley’s third goal of the season.
“It was a big moment for him, especially since he was coming back from an injury in the Forest Lake game,” Zanon said. “It was good to have him come back and get one on the scoresheet for us.”
Hill-Murray outshot the Ponies 38-16 in the game and 18-5 in the third period, but Nolan LaCosse was sharp throughout in limiting the damage.
Jared Jensen eventually produced the game-winner for the Pioneers, scoring at 14:30 on assists from Godbout and Leo Gruba.
“The second and third goals were turnovers that led to goals,” Zanon said. “Their second goal we failed to get it in and they came the other way and scored again. When you play good teams and the stakes are high, mistakes are what ends up costing you in the end.”
The Ponies didn’t anticipate a high-scoring game considering Hill-Murray entered the game having allowed just 19 goals all season. The Pioneers have allowed one goal or fewer in 14 of their 19 games this season and recorded eight shutouts.
“They were playing some good hockey and that’s the type of hockey they play,” Zanon said. “That’s the type of game we wanted to play against them.
“We needed to be willing to play a similar game to what they play, that one-goal game where you need to be willing to dump pucks. We did that for the most part, but we had a couple mistakes not getting pucks in. We hung around and the outcome could have gone either way at that point.”
LaCosse played one of his best games of the season against an opponent that was averaging nearly five goals per game.
“He played outstanding for us,” Zanon said. “He made some class-A saves to keep us in the game when it was 1-1 and 2-1. They made some good plays and he came up with some dandies for us and it gave us life to be battle back a couple of times like we did.”
After scuffling down the stretch with a 4-5-1 record in their last 10 regular season games, Zanon was pleased with the team’s performance in the postseason, including a shutout victory over East Ridge in the quarterfinals.
“That’s where our game started to come back to us,” Zanon said. “We had three hard days of practice to get ready and we came out and played a really good game.”
“We kind of found our game, it was just a little too late in the season. It was good season and the guys coming out with that kind of an effort to give us the best opportunity to win.”
It was also a fulfilling season when you consider the less desirable possibilities due to COVID-19 and the number of teams which had games canceled.
“Our guys came every day with the right attitude and they wanted to get better,” Zanon said. “In a year that could have gone either way, we were fortunate to be able to play without any interruptions. You have to give guys credit because they were doing the right things with masking and social distancing. It was a bummer for the seniors, but the fact that they were able to play and be together this season was awesome, too.”
Stillwater 0 1 1 — 2
Hill-Murray 1 0 2 — 3
First period — 1. H-M, Joe Palodichuk (Matthew Fleischhacker, Dylan Godbout) pp, 4:31.
Second period — 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Keegan O’Brien, Evan Murr) 13:07.
Third period — 2. H-M, Godbout (Jared Jensen, Axel Begley) 7:09; 2. St, Murr (Daniel Roeske, Aidan Anderson) 9:59; 3. H-M, Jensen (Godbout, Leo Gruba) 14:30.
Penalties — St, 1-2:00; H-M, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Nolan LaCosse) 9-10-16—35; H-M (Nick Erickson) 4-6-4—14.
Stillwater 3, East Ridge 0
Nolan LaCosse finished with two shutouts this season and both came against the Raptors — the second of which occurred during Stillwater’s 3-0 victory in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Thursday, March 18 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
This was Stillwater’s third victory over the Raptors (7-12) this season.
“We played really well,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “East Ridge played well as well. They played very tough and they didn’t make it easy on us.”
Evan Murr scored with just over a minute remaining in the first period to give the Ponies a 1-0 lead.
Stillwater outshot the Raptors 30-13 combined in the first two periods, but was unable to pull away until the third. Carter Bies scored three minutes into the third period to build a 2-0 lead and Aidtya Mehta provided some insurance with an empty-net goal at 14:55.
“To come out like that in the first game of sections was good to see,” Zanon said. “It was good to get that one.”
East Ridge 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 2 — 3
First period — 1. St, Evan Murr (Riley Skuza, Ty Tuccitto) 15:48.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 2. St, Carter Bies (Gunner Arens, Bo Dustin) 3:11; 3. St, Aidtya Mehta (unassisted) en, 14:55.
Penalties — ER, 5-10:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — ER (Croix Kochendorfer) 12-17-13—42; St (Nolan LaCosse) 7-6-6—19.
