Gavin Middendorf delivered two goals to help lead Forest Lake to a 3-2 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over Stillwater on Tuesday, March 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The Rangers (10-5-2 SEC, 10-5-2) slipped ahead of Stillwater (10-5-1, 10-5-1) and into third place in the conference standings behind Cretin-Derham Hall (15-1-0, 15-1-0) and White Bear Lake (14-3-1, 14-3-1).
After winning eight of their first nine to start the season, the Ponies are just 2-4-1 in their last seven games.
Connor Brust opened the scoring for Forest Lake just over a minute into the game. Middendorf followed with a power play goal at 4:59 to provide a 2-0 lead.
After a scoreless second period, Middendorf scored again just 37 seconds into the third period to build a three-goal margin.
Keegan O’Brien answered for the Ponies with a power play goal on assists from Ty Tuccitto and Evan Murr at 6:17. Riley Skuza pulled Stillwater within 3-2 on his goal at 14:55.
It was the third loss in four games for the Ponies, who were outshot 36-31.
The victory was a nice bounce-back for Forest Lake, which entered the game after getting blitzed 10-1 by league-leading Cretin-Derham Hall.
After hosting Mounds View on Thursday, March 11, the Ponies are scheduled to close out the regular season at Irondale on Saturday, March 13.
The Section 4AA tournament begins with quarterfinal games at the higher seed on Thursday, March 18. The semifinals and finals, which are also hosted by the higher seed, are scheduled for March 20 and Wednesday, March 24.
Forest Lake 2 0 1 — 3
Stillwater 0 0 2 — 2
First period — 1. FL, Connor Brust (Jaiden Watson, Ryan Neihart) 1:08; 2. FL, Gavin Middendorf (Chase Osterberg, Jackson Maas) pp, 4:59.
Second period — No scoring.
Third period — 3. FL, Middendorf (Brust) :37; 1. St, Keegan O’Brien (Ty Tuccitto, Evan Murr) pp, 6:17; 2. St, Riley Skuza (Joe Manning, Tuccito) 14:55.
Penalties — FL, 2-4:00; St, 1-2:00.
Saves — FL (Casey Sauve) 15-5-9—29; St (Nolan La) 12-13-8—33.
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 0
At Cottage Grove, Nolan LaCosse turned away 23 shots while posting a shutout for the Ponies in a 4-0 conference triumph over East Ridge on Saturday, March 6 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
It was a much-needed victory for the Ponies after suffering back-to-back losses to SEC front-runners White Bear Lake and Cretin-Derham Hall.
“It was a fun game for us to actually play as well as we did,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “It was one of the better games we’ve had in a long time, especially after our loss (to White Bear Lake) on Thursday. The guys made a conscious effort in limiting our turnovers and playing the game we were supposed to. We just kind of got back to the basics of what makes us the team that we are. It was just a good game for us.”
It was the team’s first shutout of the season.
“East Ridge did come in spurts and when we did turn the puck over they were able to have some sustained time,” Zanon said. “(LaCosse) didn’t have to make a whole bunch of grade-A saves, but definitely there were five or six where he made saves for us. It was great to see.”
Carter Bies opened the scoring for the Ponies at 14:48 of the first period, with assists coming from Aidan Anderson and Gunner Arens. Brendan Bernier scored just two minutes into the second period to give the Ponies a 2-0 lead.
“Our D-zone, even looking back to White Bear Lake, was really good that game but the turnovers is what killed us in the White Bear Lake game. Just not turning pucks over was going to be a big deal for us and we cut our turnovers in half from the game before, which allowed us to play on the offensive end a lot more. We started moving the puck better, which made us play fast. In the end, East Ridge had a tough time keeping up with us.”
Stillwater applied pressure throughout, out-shooting the Raptors 48-23 in the game.
The Ponies padded their lead in the third with a power play goal from Bies at 14:40 and an empty-net tally from Ty Tuccitto with just 16 seconds remaining.
Croix Kochendorfer finished with 44 saves for the Raptors (6-10 SEC, 6-10).
Stillwater 1 1 2 — 4
East Ridge 0 0 0 — 0
First period — 1. St, Carter Bies (Aidan Anderson, Gunner Arens) 14:48.
Second period — 2. St, Brendan Bernier (Aditya Mehta, Joe Manning) 2:06.
Third period — 3. St, Bies (Alex Corbett, Manning) pp, 14:40; 4. St, Ty Tuccitto (Corbett, Manning) en, 16:44.
Penalties — St, 7-14:00; ER, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Nolan LaCosse) 6-7-10—23; ER (Croix Kochendorfer) 14-17-13—44.
White Bear Lake 5, Stillwater 0
At Vadnais Heights, after falling to the Ponies in overtime earlier this season, White Bear Lake made the most of its opportunities while blanking Stillwater 5-0 in an SEC game on Thursday, March 4 at TCO Sports Garden.
Stillwater held a 19-12 advantage in shots on goal through the first two periods, but still trailed after the Bears scored three times in the second. Aiden Welch, Max Hamstad and Lleyton Roed each scored for the Bears, who received a goal each from five different players. Hamstad and Roed scored just 15 seconds apart with less than four minutes remaining in the period to pull away.
“This game is always a battle and you know it’s going to be that way,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We played a good first period and a couple of opportunities but didn’t capitalize. They had two breakaways and a two-on-one, but (goaltender Tomas) Anderson kept it at zero-zero. All of those plays were the result of turnovers and we talked about it between periods. In the second, every time we turned the puck over it seemed like the puck was in our net. Especially against a team like that, if you turn the puck over you’re just creating problems for yourself with a little turnover at our blue line. You can’t always depend on your goaltender to make save after save. He was doing his very best, but we gave them too many opportunities.”
Stillwater rallied from a two-goal deficit twice in its victory over the Bears earlier this season, but White Bear Lake did not let up with the lead this time around. Brady Borgestad scored at 7:03 of the third and Tyler Kotzmacher scored on the power play at 10:56 to provide the final margin.
“We knew we can score goals when we’re playing a certain way,” Zanon said. “When we were down 2-0 and even 3-0, there wasn’t a doubt and I thought we could get back into the game, but then you turn it over again and it’s 4-0 and you could just see the guys deflate. You know it’s a real tough task, and the fact that we weren’t throwing pucks on the net. We just didn’t play the game that we wanted to play. That’s partially due to the way White Bear Lake played. They made it tough, and when you spot teams that many goals it’s really hard to get back into it, especially when you’re not playing to our very best.”
Anderson finished with 21 saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
White Bear Lake 0 3 2 — 5
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. WBL, Aiden Welch (Tyler Bishop, Joey Frattalone) 4:34; 2. WBL, Max Hamstad (Frattalone, Cade Kodytek) 13:14; 3. WBL, Lleyton Roed (Kodytek, Ethan Moerke) 13:29.
Third period — 4. WBL, Brady Borgestad (Kodytek, Frattalone) 7:03; 5. WBL, Tyler Kotzmacher (Welch, Nicholas O’Brien) pp, 10:56.
Penalties — St, 3-6:00; WBL, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 7-5-9—21; WBL (Jackson Kohnen) 10-9-5—24.
