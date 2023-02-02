A back-and-forth game through two periods, Eden Prairie scored three unanswered goals in the third to slip past Stillwater 6-4 in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

Tied at the end of each of the first two periods, Stillwater (5-3-0 SEC, 10-5-3) moved in front 4-3 on a goal from Ben Petersen at 5:26 of the third period.

Tags

Load comments