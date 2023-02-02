A back-and-forth game through two periods, Eden Prairie scored three unanswered goals in the third to slip past Stillwater 6-4 in a nonconference boys hockey game on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Tied at the end of each of the first two periods, Stillwater (5-3-0 SEC, 10-5-3) moved in front 4-3 on a goal from Ben Petersen at 5:26 of the third period.
The Eagles (9-10-1) responded quickly, however, with Mason Moe scoring his second goal just 26 seconds later to pull even at 4-all. Teddy Townsend followed with a power play goal at 9:13 and Andy Earl scored an empty net goal in the final minute.
Cole Saterdalen scored twice for Eden Prairie in the opening period, but Ethan Bernier and Daniel Roeske each scored for the Ponies to even the score. Moe found the net for his first goal five minutes into the second period and Ty Tuccitto answered for the Ponies less than a minute later to tie the game again.
Tomas Anderson finished with 32 saves for the Ponies.
Eden Prairie 2 1 3 — 6
Stillwater 2 1 1 — 4
First period — 1. EP, Cole Saterdalen (Ryan Koering) 4:59; 1. St, Ethan Bernier (Ben Peterson, Matthew Marah) 9:51; 2. St, Daniel Roeske (Jax McGlynn) 13:04; 2. EP, Saterdalen (Tommy Moen) 16:48.
Second period — 3. EP, Mason Moe (Alex Hall, Saterdalen) 5:07; 3. St, Ty Tuccitto (Riley Skuza, Kyle Einan) 5:56.
Saves — EP (Jack Mlodozyniec) 6-10-4—20; St (Tomas Anderson) 12-8-12—32.
Stillwater 4, Forest Lake 2
The Ponies used a three-goal second period to take control in a 4-2 Suburban East Conference win over Forest Lake on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the SCVRC.
Ben Peterson scored the first of his two goals in the opening period and Stillwater tacked on three more in the second to build a four-goal cushion. Carson Kingbay and Peterson scored less than four minutes apart in the second and Daniel Roeske followed with a short-handed tally at 11:04.
Cole Rivard scored for the Rangers (0-10, 6-14) with about a minute remaining in the second and Caden Speidel added a power play goal early in the third.
Alex Reedy turned away 17 shots in goal for Stillwater.
Forest Lake 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 1 3 0 — 4
First period — 1. St, Ben Peterson (Riley Skuza, Luke Myers) 9:54.
Second period — 2. St, Carson Kingbay (Peterson, Will Kane) 2:51; 3. St, Peterson (Ty Tuccitto, Blaine Batchelor) 6:25; 4. St, Daniel Roeske (Braden Wenner) sh, 11:04; 1. FL, Cole Rivard (Gavin Wille) 15:50.
Third period — 2. FL, Caden Speidel (Wille, Riley Middendorf) pp, 2:33.
Penalties — FL, 3-6:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — FL (Andrew Saxe) 11-5-4—20; St (Alex Reedy) 6-4-7—17.
