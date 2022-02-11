MAPLE GROVE — Unable to hold a three-goal lead in the second period, the Stillwater boys hockey team falls to fourth-ranked Maple Grove in a nonconference contest on Saturday, Feb. 5 at the Maple Grove Community Center.
The Crimson (16-5-1) scored three times during a four-minute stretch in the second period to pull even and tacked on two more in the last five minutes of the third.
Ethan Mosley opened the scoring for Stillwater (11-1-0 Suburban East Conference, 15-6-1) with less than two minutes remaining in the first period. The Ponies increased the margin with goals by Cam Briere at 1:44 of the second and another from Carter Bies at 8:24.
That lit a fire under Maple Grove, which led to a goal by Joshua Giuliani just 32 seconds later and two more goals before the end of the period by Danny Nelson.
Landen Gunderson scored next for the Crimson at 12:43 of the third period and Nelson completed his hat trick with just 23 seconds remaining.
The Ponies, who have played each of the top four-ranked teams in the state this season, were scheduled to face No. 1-ranked Cretin-Derham Hall in their final SEC game on Thursday, Feb. 10 and then close out the regular season at Holy Family on Feb. 17.
The Section 4AA tournament is scheduled to hold quarterfinal games on Saturday, Feb. 26, with the semifinals set for March 2 and the finals on March 4.
Stillwater 1 2 0 — 3
Maple Grove 0 3 2 — 5
First period — 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Aidan Anderson, Braden Wenner) 15:17.
Second period — 1. St, Cam Briere (Riley Skuza, Carter Bies) 1:44; 3. St, Carter Bies (Briere, Skuza) 8:24; 1. MG, Joshua Giuliani (Danny Nelson, Finn Brink) 8:56; 2. MG, Nelson (Giuliani) 9:42; 3. MG, Nelson (Landen Gunderson) pp, 12:16.
Third period — 4. MG, Gunderson (Jack Kernan, Beck Picconatto) 12:43; 5. MG, Nelson (Brink, Grant Leneau) 16:37.
Penalties — St, 2-4:00; MG, 1-2:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 9-12-9—30; MG (Toby Hopp) 10-6-7—23.
Stillwater 9, Woodbury 4
The Ponies exploded for five goals in the opening period and breezed to a 9-4 Suburban East Conference victory over Woodbury on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Ty Tuccitto, Cam Briere and Ben Peterson each scored two goals for the Ponies, who also received a team-high three assists from Ethan Mosley.
Thirteen different players collected at least one point for Stillwater, which also received 26 saves from Tomas Anderson.
Macrae Gordon scored twice for the Royals (5-7 SEC, 12-9).
Woodbury 2 0 2 — 4
Stillwater 5 3 1 — 9
First period — 1. St, Ty Tuccitto (Bo Dustin, Daniel Roeske) 1:21; 2. St, Tuccitto (Roeske, Ethan Mosley) 6:40; 1. Wo, Brayden Mishacoff (Joey Moeller, Max Belak) 7:09; 2. St, Niklas Olafson (Marshal Myers-Beck, Andrew Zimmerman) 7:43; 3. St, Roeske (Tuccitto, Riley Skuza) 11:47; 4. St, Dustin (Mosley, Ethan Bernier) 12:05; 5. St, Bernier (Mosley, Morgan Spetz) 12:17.
Second period — 6. St, Cam Briere (Carter Bies) 6:11; 7. St, Briere (Tommy Lindeberg, Jax McGlynn) 13:55; 8. St, Ben Peterson (Owen Grau, Morgan Spetz) 14:14.
Third period — 3. Wo, Macrae Gordon (RJ Altman, Zimmerman) 7:43; 4. Wo, Gordon (Chris Fotopoulos) pp, 8:37; 9. St, Peterson (unassisted) sh, 10:25.
Penalties — Wo, 2-4:00; St, 6-15:00.
Saves — Wo (Kam Carlson) 4-x-x—4 and (Zach Stokes) 6-6-5—17; St (Tomas Anderson) 11-5-10—26.
