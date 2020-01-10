Marko Belak enjoyed a quiet evening through two periods, but he was sharp when needed in the third to help Cretin-Derham Hall hold off Stillwater for a 2-0 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The loss knocks Stillwater (6-1 SEC, 8-2) out of a first-place tie with the Raiders (7-0, 10-3) in the conference standings, though White Bear Lake (7-1-0, 9-1-1) is tied at the top with 14 points.
It was the first time Stillwater has been shut out this season, the product of a sluggish start while registering five shots on goal in the first two periods.
Jack Nei broke through with a power play goal for the Raiders at 2:09 of the second period and Zach Sondreal extended the lead to 2-0 at 5:51 of the third period.
“Every game is a learning game and that’s what we’ve been trying to teach,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “You’d like to try and win all the games, but you’re not going to win every game. Some nights you don’t have everything you want, but I thought we actually played a really good game.”
Belak finished with 17 saves, with 12 of those stops coming in the third period when the Ponies were most dangerous.
“We did have our chances in the third and their goalie made some outstanding saves to keep them in the game,” Zanon said. “We like to control the puck and we were forced to dump the puck more than we wanted to.
“The third period we finally realized we’re in a game and only down by one. We found ways to finally get the pucks in and tried to create as much as we could, but Cretin does a great job in their zone and they prevailed.”
It was the second shutout of the season for the high-scoring Raiders, who are averaging 5.5 goals and have won 10 of their last 11 games.
Logan Bies finished with 26 saves for Stillwater.
“Even after they got their second goal there was seven minutes left and we stuck with it and didn’t give up,” Zanon said.
C-D Hall 0 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 0 0 0 — 0
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. C-DH, Jack Nei (Zach Sondreal, Matthew Gleason) pp, 2:09.
Third period — 2. C-DH, Sondreal (Gleason) 5:51.
Penalties — C-DH, 3-6:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — C-DH (Marko Belak) 2-3-12—17; St (Logan Bies) 4-10-12—26.
Stillwater 3, Duluth East 0
Three different players scored for the Ponies in a 3-0 nonconference victory over Duluth East on Friday, Jan. 3 at the SCVRC.
Logan Bies turned away 24 shots to notch his first shutout of the season and Stillwater’s second overall. It was the first game for the Ponies in nearly two weeks and they came out with determined effort.
“We played hard,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “Not having games over Christmas break, they had the jump they needed and were able to create some goals.”
Joe Stengl scored at 10:26 of the first period to provide a 1-0 lead and Mike Sweetland scored with less than four minutes in the second to build a two-goal cushion. Then in the third, Ryan Roeske scored with aobut two minutes remaining to provide the final margin.
Stillwater outshot the Greyhounds 34-24.
“We tightened everything up on defense,” Zanon said. “We had a couple issues at the end, but Bies was huge for us to get his first varsity shutout.
“I think we’re in good shape. The guys are intense and there’s always something you can learn from every game. As long as they’re learning and picking pieces to be better the next game, coming down the stretch we’re going to be a tough team to play against.”
Duluth East 0 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. St, Joe Stengl (Ty Tuccitto, Evan Murr) 10:26.
Second period — 2. St, Mike Sweetland (Tuccitto, Joe Stengl) 13:09.
Third period — 3. St, Ryan Roeske (Ronnie Donar) 14:53.
Penalties — DE, 4-8:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — DE (Konrad Kausch) 10-11-10—31; St (Logan Bies) 9-5-10—24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.