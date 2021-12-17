BLAINE — After erasing a two-goal deficit to force overtime, Stillwater was upended by Blaine 4-3 in a nonconference game on Saturday, Dec. 11 at Fogerty Arena.
The Ponies trailed 3-1 after the first period, but Carter Bies scored the first of his two goals late in the second period and evened the score with another tally midway through the third.
Bryce Laager scored two minutes into the extra session to provide the difference for the Bengals (2-1-2), who also received a goal each from Finn Loftus and Nick Mikan while building a 2-0 lead in the first period.
Aidan Anderson answered for Stillwater (2-0 SEC, 2-1) on assists by Tommy Lindeberg and Morgan Spetz, but Dane Anderson scored on the power play in the final seconds of the first to give the Bengals a 3-1 advantage.
Stillwater 1 1 1 0 — 3
Blaine 3 0 0 1 — 4
First period — 1. Bl, Finn Loftus (Adam Puder, Dane Anderson) 2:47; 2. Bl, Nick Mikan (Joe Penner, Puder) 7:25; 1. St, Aidan Anderson (Tommy Lindeberg, Morgan Spetz) 11:01; 3. Bl, Dane Anderson (Penner, Nate Shaffer) pp, 16:38.
Second period — 2. St, Carter Bies (unassisted) 14:28.
Third period — 3. St, Bies (Lindeberg, Cam Briere) 9:32.
Overtime — 4. Bl, Bryce Laager (Landon Steffen, Luke Steffen) 2:01.
Penalties — St, 4-8:00; Bl, 4-8:00.
Saves — St (Tomas Anderson) 12-9-8-1—30; Bl (Ryan Wallin) 11-10-7-1—29.
Stillwater 7, Park 2
Cam Briere scored two goals and added an assist as the Ponies dispatched Park 7-2 in a Suburban East Conference game on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Tommy Lindeberg, Carter Bies, Adi Mehta, Ethan Mosley and Daniel Roeske each added a goal for the Ponies, who also received three assists from Bo Dustin.
Tomas Anderson finished with 32 saves in goal for the Ponies.
Park 0 0 2 — 2
Stillwater 0 3 4 — 7
First period — No scoring.
Second period — 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Ty Tuccitto, Will Kane) 3:09; 2. St, Cam Briere (Carter Bies, Bo Dustin) 4:02; 3. St, Briere (Dustin, Riley Skuza) 4:44.
Third period — 1. Par, Mac Wohnoutka (Colton Porter) 1:01; 4. Daniel Roeske (Aidan Anderson) sh, 6:22; 5. St, Tommy Lindeberg (Owen Grau) sh, 10:30; 2. Par, Porter (Samuel Janski) 12:10; 6. St, Bies (Skuza, Briere) 12:37; 7. St, Adi Mehta (Dustin, Tomas Anderson) 14:25.
Penalties — Par, 1-2:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — Par (Jonah Frost) 7-11-13—31; St (Tomas Anderson) 10-9-13—32.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
