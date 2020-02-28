MAPLEWOOD — A three-goal first period provided an early cushion and White Bear Lake used it to turn back Stillwater 5-3 in the semifinals of the Section 4AA boys hockey tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Aldrich Arena.
The second-seeded Ponies (19-7-1) were seeking their first trip to the section finals since 2017, but instead it will be the Bears and top-seeded Hill-Murray battling for a trip to state on Friday, Feb. 28 at Aldrich Arena.
“Well it’s definitely not the ending we were hoping for,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “Give them credit, they played a heckuva game.”
This marks the third year in a row for Hill-Murray (18-6-3) and White Bear Lake (18-8-1) in the section finals. Hill-Murray defeated fifth-seeded Mounds View 6-2 in the earlier semifinal game.
The Bears jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period before Joe Manning eventually answered for Stillwater with just 13 seconds remaining in the period, scoring on assists by Ryan Roeske and Ty Tuccitto.
Stillwater’s outlook brightened even more after Ronnie Donar scored on assists from Mike Sweetland and Tommy Lindeberg less than five minutes into the second period to pull within 3-2.
White Bear Lake did not waiver, however, as Grant Hofeld scored his second goal of the game just three minutes later as the Bears regained a two-goal lead.
“When we made it 3-2, I definitely thought we’re in this,” Zanon said. “We just had to get that next one, but then they score and now you’re back down two so now it’s a little deeper of a hole. We hung around, but we just didn’t play our game.”
The Ponies stepped up their pressure in the third period, but Bears goaltender Tyler Steffens was steady in goal. Joe Stengl, one of eight seniors on Stillwater’s section lineup, scored with 29 seconds remaining to climb within 4-3. White Bear responded quickly with an empty-net goal just five seconds later to seal the victory.
“They played fast and they played hard and they played mean,” Zanon said. “They kind of played the game that we wanted to play initially and it just didn’t pan out that way. They were getting to pucks way quicker than we were for three quarters of the game.”
Sam Newpower began the scoring for the Bears at 5:50 of the first period and Hofeld scored on the power play at 10:56 to build a two-goal lead. Billy Rose also found the back of the net with three minutes remaining in the period as part of White Bear Lake’s strong start.
“They came prepared to play — not that they didn’t the last two games — but they played fast and they played physical,” Zanon said. “The first two games we were able to play that way and take it to them and have them on their heels. They had us back on our heels tonight.
“We just didn’t play our game, that’s it plain and simple. We usually play fast, but our execution wasn’t very good we were missing a lot of passes.”
Steffens finished with 18 saves for the Bears while Logan Bies notched 20 saves for Stillwater.
White Bear Lake nearly added to its lead early in the third period, but an apparent goal was disallowed. A delayed penalty was called on Stillwater, but play continued even after Noah Tussey controlled the puck before turning it back over to the Bears. It was waived off following a discussion with the linesman, keeping White Bear Lake’s lead at 4-2.
Stillwater and White Bear Lake split during the regular season. The Bears rallied for a 4-3 overtime victory on Jan. 9, but Stillwater followed up with a 7-4 triumph in the second meeting on Feb. 4.
“It’s tough for the seniors to have them go out this way when we had such a good season, but White Bear Lake played a heckuva game and good luck to them,” Zanon said.
This was Zanon’s first season as head coach for the Ponies and said it’s always disappointing when a season comes to end, especially for the seniors.
“They contributed all year,” Zanon said. “They were a big part of a our team and they will be tough to replace. I just wish them the best of luck with whatever they do after this year with life and hockey and whatever else. Hopefully we’re building the future and the way we want to play for young kids to follow these guys and learn how to play the right way. It’s just tough.”
White Bear Lake 3 1 1 — 5
Stillwater 1 1 1 — 3
First period — 1. WBL, Sam Newpower (Joe Montgomery, Ethan Moerke) 5:50; 2. WBL, Grant Hofeld (Newpower, Luke Ahles) pp, 10:56; 3. WBL, Billy Rose (Triston Johnson, Hofeld) 13:57; 1. St, Joe Manning (Ryan Roeske, Ty Tuccitto) 16:47.
Second period — 2. St, Ronnie Donar (Mike Sweetland, Tommy Lindeberg) 4:16; 4. WBL, Hofeld (Rose, Johnson) 7:45.
Third period — 3. St, Joe Stengl (Noah Tussey, Henry Lawrence) 16:31; 5. WBL, Montgomery (Lleyton Roed) en, 16:36.
Penalties — WBL, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — WBL (Tyler Steffens) 4-5-9—18; St (Logan Bies) 8-6-6—20.
Stillwater 9, Roseville 1
After falling behind four minutes into the game, it was smooth sailing for the Ponies after that as they scored nine unanswered goals for a 9-1 victory over Roseville in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Stillwater outscored the Raiders by a combined 15-4 in two earlier meetings this season and this match-up offered more of the same.
“I didn’t think we started very slowly, but it was a little flat,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We also had a week off, which doesn’t usually help, either, with the time off.
“Once that goal went in it was time to go and we played really well that game.”
Senior Joe Stengl evened the score for the Ponies at 1-all with less than six minutes remaining in the first and Noah Tussey scored two minutes after that to provide a 2-1 advantage.
Roseville hung in there for much of the second period, but Stengl scored again at 10:20 and freshman Ty Tuccitto scored less than minutes later to build a 4-1 lead.
Stillwater then poured it on while scoring five times in the third, including a power play goal from Stengl midway through the period to complete the hat trick.
Evan Murr, Keegan O’Brien, Tussey and Tommy Lindeberg also scored for the Ponies, who finished with a 37-20 advantage in shots on goal.
“That’s playing our game,” Zanon said. “We were playing with speed and we were playing physical and possessing pucks down low in the offensive zone and getting opportunities.”
Roseville 1 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 2 5 — 9
First period — 1. Ros, Tony Leahy (Bjorn Anderson) 4:17; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Ronnie Donar, Bo Dustin) 11:29; 2. St, Noah Tussey (Ryan Roeske, Ty Tuccitto) 13:24.
Second period — 3. St, Stengl (Carter Bies, Evan Murr) 10:20; 4. St, Tuccitto (Cam Benson, Tussey) 12:08.
Third period — 5. St, Murr (Stengl, Bies) 4:47; 6. St, Stengl (Tussey, Logan Bies) pp, 8:47; 7. St, Keegan O’Brien (Joe Manning, Nick Dario) 10:21; 8. St, Tussey (Donar, Manning) 13:30; 9. St, Tommy Lindeberg (Roeske, Dario) pp, 14:30.
Penalties — Ros, 2-4:00; St, 5-10:00.
Saves — Ros (Joey Heiple) 10-14-4—28; St (Logan Bies) 8-2-9—19.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.