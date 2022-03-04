MAPLEWOOD — It was the effort Stillwater boys hockey coach Greg Zanon was looking for, but not the end results as the second-seeded Ponies fell to White Bear Lake 2-1 in the semifinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Wednesday, March 2 at Aldrich Arena.
The third-seeded Bears jumped out to a 2-0 lead and held off the spirited Ponies (17-9-1) in the third to advance to the section finals for the fifth year in a row. White Bear Lake (16-10) will face top-seeded Hill-Murray (24-4-1), a 7-2 semifinal winner over fourth-seeded Gentry Academy, in the finals on Friday at Aldrich Arena.
Stillwater was seeking its first trip to the section finals since 2017, while the Bears have faced Hill-Murray in five consecutive seasons.
The Ponies defeated White Bear Lake 3-2 in the season opener and this was another tight battle — except with far more at stake.
“There was nothing that we weren’t expecting playing them,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “We always play each other tough and it’s always a rivalry game.”
“I don’t think their team was at full capacity (in the opener), but we saw their full team last night. We played probably one of the best games we’ve played all season as far as system and how we played, but it’s just a couple little breakdowns and the puck ends up in your net.”
The Bears struck first in the opening period on a goal by Brady Borgestad, who buried a pass coming in from behind the net.
“That’s how goals are scored in hockey,” Zanon said. “Somebody has to make a mistake to score a goal. The first goal we missed an assignment in the middle of the ice where we should have been protecting the danger area and they got the puck to him and a quick shot that Tomas (Anderson) didn’t have an opportunity to make a save on. The guys didn’t change anything. We tightened up our d-zone after that point.”
Stillwater applied pressure throughout, but White Bear Lake struck again in the second with a goal from Nolan Roed.
“It was kind of a scramble coming from behind the net,” Zanon said. “It looked like it just squeaked in.”
The Ponies did not let up in the third and were eventually rewarded when Carter Bies blistered a shot into the corner of the net to trim the deficit to 2-1 with more than 12 minutes remaining.
“We were talking about getting pucks and bodies to the net and we turned the puck over in the neutral zone and Carter cut to the middle and used their (defenseman) as a screen and lasered a snapper,” Zanon said. “He really gave our team life and it almost shocked us into reality and from that point we really controlled a lot of the game and had a lot opportunities.
“I don’t think our shots were grade-A chances per se, but we were trying to concentrate on getting the puck to the net. In the second we had a lot more grade-A opportunities from good shooting areas, but we just flat out missed the net. I don’t know what the stats were in the third, but definitely in my mind we out-chanced them in the third.”
The Bears were able to hang on for the hard-fought victory.
“We had a lot of opportunities from in close where we either missed the net or their goalie made a good save,” Zanon said. “In the end, they just were able to hold us off and we weren’t able to capitalize.
“We definitely didn’t leave anything on the bench, that’s for sure. The guys gave everything they had and threw everything at them that we could, it was unfortunate we couldn’t get it done.”
Zanon lamented the missed opportunities and also those players lacing up their skates for the last time as a Pony.
“It’s always easier to play when you have the lead and then they got up 2-0 on us,” Zanon said. “They played a good game and they play a tight defensive game and don’t allow a lot of opportunities. I give our guys a lot of credit for giving us an opportunity to be in that game. The hardest part is the guys you don’t have coming back last year because you see their dreams of going to a state tournament go down in flames.”
White Bear Lake is seeking its first trip to state since 2019. Hill-Murray has claimed the last two section championships, but was not allowed to compete in last year’s state tournament when it was the defending champion due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
White Bear Lake 1 1 0 — 2
Stillwater 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. WBL, Brady Borgestad (NA) 9:24.
Second period — 2. WBL, Nolan Roed (NA) NA.
Third period — 1. St, Carter Bies (Grant Miller) 4:50.
Stillwater 4, East Ridge 1
A strong start helped push the Ponies to a 4-1 victory over East Ridge in the Section 4AA quarterfinals on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
Ethan Mosley and Riley Skuza each scored in the first period as the Ponies built an early lead after outshooting East Ridge 12-3 in the period.
“I think we came out really well and really controlled the game,” Zanon said. “Getting a couple power play goals was huge for our power play.”
It was a fast-paced second period and the Raptors pulled within 2-1 on a goal by Grant Kohnen five minutes into the period.
“The second period we turned the puck over way too much,” Zanon said. “We could have prevented some of their opportunities, but they really turned it on and you have to give them credit because they were not going to give up without a fight.”
But Cam Briere got loose on a breakaway and beat goaltender Jack Hodgins to provide a 3-1 lead for the Ponies with less than four minutes remaining in the period.
“Briere kind of put the dagger in their back with that for them coming into the third,” Zanon said. “We just had to stop turning the puck over and we did a better job in the third.”
Briere also knocked in an empty-net goal with a minute remaining in the third.
“I don’t think we played a bad second period, we just turned the puck over,” Zanon said. “That’s not really a style I like to play. You have to make every team earn the puck. They still had some opportunities, but we definitely tightened it up in the third period and were able to win that game and move on.”
Tomas Anderson finished with 26 saves for the Ponies.
East Ridge 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 2 1 1 — 4
First period — 1. St, Ethan Mosley (Aidan Anderson, Tommy Lindeberg) pp, 4:55; 2. St, Riley Skuza (Daniel Roeske, Ty Tuccitto) 9:58.
Second period — 1. ER, Grant Kohnen (Nick Landin, John Kremer) 4:48; 3. St, Cam Briere (Braden Wenner, Tuccitto) 12:32.
Third period — 4. St, Briere (Bo Dustin) pp, en, 15:57.
Penalties — ER, 9-29:00; St, 10-26:00.
Saves — ER (Jack Hodgins) 10-12-12—34; St (Tomas Anderson) 3-16-7—26.
