In a back-and-forth game between evenly matched teams, Nick Dario provided the game-winner in the third as Stillwater pulled away for a 7-4 Suburban East Conference boys hockey triumph over White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
The victory pushes the Ponies (12-3-1 SEC, 15-5-1) ahead of White Bear Lake (12-4-0, 15-5-1) by one point in the conference standings, just three points behind leader Cretin-Derham Hall (14-1-0, 17-4-1). Stillwater was scheduled to play the Raiders on Feb. 6.
This was a stronger finish for the Ponies than in the earlier meeting this season when White Bear Lake scored two late goals and prevailed 4-3 in overtime. It was also an encouraging sign of the team’s maturation after a poor third period in a loss to another section rival Hill-Murray on Jan. 21.
The game was tight throughout, until Stillwater added two empty net goals in the last minute to pull away.
“Right after we lost that White Bear Lake game the guys were pretty disappointed, but we told them to take the lessons that were learned and don’t do it again,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said. “That first game we didn’t know how to react, but (Tuesday) we went back out there and got to work and put one in their net.”
Sam Newpower scored back-to-back goals for White Bear Lake, tying the game at 4-all at 10:37 of the third period. Dario, however, answered for the Ponies just 23 seconds later to provide a 5-4 advantage.
Stillwater held on from there, with Noah Tussey and Keegan O’Brien scoring empty-net goals in the final minute.
“That made it a little easier in the end,” Zanon said. “They just banded together and weren’t going to get beat.”
Ronnie Donar scored with just 22 seconds remaining in the first period to give the Ponies a 1-0 lead, but White Bear Lake started quickly in the second. Sam Verkerke and Ethan Moerke each scored in the first five minutes of the period to put the Bears in front 2-1.
Evan Murr’s power play goal at 7:43 evened the score and Noah Tussey scored the first of his two goals at 15:27 to regain a 3-2 advantage for the Ponies.
“Our guys showed some resiliency and battled back,” Zanon said.
Stillwater stretched its lead with Ty Tuccitto’s goal five minutes into the third period, but the Bears again battled back with Newpower’s consecutive goals to pull even.
Eleven different players collected at least point for the balanced Ponies, who held a 27-18 advantage in shots on goal.
“It was nice ot have some guys that aren’t always on the scoresheet get their opportunities,” Zanon said.
Logan Bies finished with 14 saves for Stillwater.
“Even though we let in four goals, we played a good defensive game which helped us deliver on the offensive side,” Zanon said. “They had two power play goals, but they have an unbelievable power play and they made some good plays and scored some goals on it.
“Bies only faced 18 shots, but he made some timely saves and hung in there and kept the score tied. When we were up, he did everything to keep them out and he’s played phenomenal for us when he’s had his chances.”
White Bear Lake 0 2 2 — 4
Stillwater 1 2 4 — 7
First period — 1. St, Ronnie Donar (Mike Sweetland, Joe Stengl) 16:38.
Second period — 1. WBL, Sam Verkerke (Tyler Schauer, Brady O’Brien) pp, 3:29; 2. WBL, Ethan Moerke (Billy Rose, Lleyton Roed) 4:49; 2. St, Evan Murr (Donar, Stengl) pp, 7:43; 3. St, Noah Tussey (Cam Benson, Ty Tuccitto) 15:27.
Third period — 4. St, Tuccitto (Ryan Roeske) 4:55; 3. WBL, Sam Newpower (Roed, Luke Ahles) pp, 6:12; 4. WBL, Newpower (Joe Montgomery, Verkerke) 10:37; 5. St, Nick Dario (Keegan O’Brien, Tommy Lindeberg) 11:00; 6. St, Tussey (unassisted) en, 16:07; 7. St, O’Brien (Murr, Tussey) en, 16:44.
Penalties — WBL, 2-4:00; St, 4-8:00.
Saves — WBL (Tyler Steffens) 9-6-5—20; St (Logan Bies) 6-7-1—14.
Stillwater 8, Mounds View 1
At Vadnais Heights, on the heels of a narrow loss to Park two days earlier, the Ponies were strong out of the gate and cruised to an 8-1 conference victory over Mounds View (5-10 SEC, 8-12) on Saturday, Feb. 1 at Vadnais Sports Center.
Noah Tussey notched a hat trick for the Ponies, who received at least one point from 13 different players in the game.
“This was just kind of a rebound game for us and it was nice to see the guys come out and have that drive to win and do everything they could to win that game,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said.
The Ponies led 4-0 after two periods and tacked on four more goals in the third.
“We had another good third period,” Zanon said. “That’s been our main focus since the first White Bear Lake game is playing a complete game. Being able to score four in the third and holding them to one is great for our group.”
Joe Stengl added two goals for the Ponies, who also received three assists each from Henry Lawrence and Bo Dustin.
Stillwater 3 1 4 — 8
Mounds View 0 0 1 — 1
First period — 1. St, Joe Stengl (Bo Dustin, Cam Benson) 1:16; 2. St, Evan Murr (Jack Wells, Henry Lawrence) 13:23; 3. St, Mike Sweetland (Murr, Stengl) 15:47.
Second period — 4. St, Noah Tussey (Gunner Arens, Dustin) 8:09.
Third period — 1. MV, George DeMay (Cale Goenner) 5:37; 5. St, Stengl (Ronnie Donar, Dustin) 6:48; 6. St, Ty Tuccitto (Murr, Lawrence) 7:34; 7. St, Tussey (Nick Dario, Tommy Lindeberg) 8:05; 8. St, Tussey (Lawrence) 15:27.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; MV, 3-6:00.
Saves — St (Joe Pearson) 8-2-2—12; MV (Luke Ortloff) 7-11-4—22 and (Elliot Lee) x-x-2—2.
Park 4, Stillwater 3
Despite holding a 52-19 advantage in shots on goal, the Ponies could not overcome a sluggish start while falling to Park 4-3 in an SEC game on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the SCVRC.
The Wolfpack (4-10-1 SEC, 7-13-2) jumped out to a 3-0 lead after first-period goals from Noah Janski and Frankie Savard and another midway through the second by Matthew Thompson.
Joe Stengl finally broke through for the Ponies at 8:32 of the second, but Carter Newpower scored for Park with less than three minutes in the period for a 4-1 lead.
“No matter who you play in this league, if you spot a team two or three goals it’s tough to battle back,” Ponies coach Greg Zanon said.
Mike Sweetland and Evan Murr each scored before the midway point of the third period, but Park goaltender Conner Nelson denied the Ponies the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
“We threw everything at them that we could,” Zanon said. “Their goalie played outstanding and everything we threw at him he stopped. You have to give them credit for putting a game together and beating us.”
Park 2 2 0 — 4
Stillwater 0 1 2 — 3
First period — 1. Par, Noah Janski (Matthew Thompson) 8:22; 2. Par, Frankie Savard (Alec Folsom) 15:09.
Second period — 3. Par, Thompson (Janski) 7:52; 1. St, Joe Stengl (Gunner Arens, Evan Murr) 8:32; 4. Par, Carter Newpower (Dalton Anderson) 14:18.
Third period — 2. St, Mike Sweetland (Stengl, Ronnie Donar) 4:08; 3. St, Murr (Ryan Roeske, Noah Tussey) 7:26.
Penalties — Par, 3-6:00; St, 3-6:00.
Saves — Par (Conner Nelson) 20-9-20—49; St (Joe Pearson) 4-5-6—15.
