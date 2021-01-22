COTTAGE GROVE — A three-goal third period helped Stillwater pull away for a 5-1 Suburban East Conference boys hockey victory over Park on Thursday, Jan. 14 at Cottage Grove Ice Arena.
It was the season opener for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0) and coach Greg Zanon didn’t expect perfection, but he was pleased with the effort and determination that eventually paid off with the insurance goals in the third.
“Obviously there’s room for improvement,” the coach said. “Everything is happening so quickly. We had tryouts and two-and-a-half practices to get stuff organized. The effort was there and it was trying to play our system the best we could and we got the result we wanted, which is always the important thing in the end.”
The Wolfpack (0-2 SEC, 0-2) scored in the last three minutes of the second period to pull within 2-1.
Alex Corbett and Henry Lawrence, however, scored just two minutes apart midway through the third period to push Stillwater’s lead to 4-1. Ethan Mosley added an empty-net goal with less than three minutes remaining to provide the final margin.
“The work ethic is there, which is what you want to see,” Zanon said. “We’re giving them a lot of information and they’re doing their best hold the information and do that on the ice.”
Five different players collected a goal each for the Ponies, who jumped out to an early lead with a short-handed goal from Aidan Anderson in the first period. Ty Tuccitto scored at 8:33 of the second to built a two-goal cushion.
Nolan LaCosse finished with 11 saves for the Ponies, who held a 25-12 advantage in shots on goal.
“When we did play our game the way we like, a fast, physical up-and-down game, when we got to that point (in the third) we were able to take advantage of some opportunities.
“We only allowed 12 shots, but it was 2-1 going into the third period and Park was playing good. In the third period, our speed kind of took over and we were able to capitalize and some opportunities to get us the victory.”
Stillwater 1 1 3 — 5
Park 0 1 0 — 1
First period — 1. St, Aidan Anderson (Ethan Mosley) sh, 10:33.
Second period — 2. Ty Tuccitto (Riley Skuza, Keegan O’Brien) 8:33; 1. Par, Nathan Donlon (Michael Schult, Dalton Anderson) 14:20.
Third period — 3. St, Alex Corbett (Tuccitto, Daniel Roeske) 5:07; 4. St, Henry Lawrence (Carter Bies, Grant Miller) 7:06; 5. St, Mosley (Bies, O’Brien) en, 15:04.
Penalties — St, 5-10:00; Par, 2-4:00.
Saves — St (Nolan LaCosse) 5-5-1—11; Par (Conner Nelsen) 6-8-6—20.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
