Senior goaltender Tomas Anderson has been named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys hockey team, which held its postseason awards banquet on Monday, March 13 at the JX Venue in downtown Stillwater.

Anderson was one of four Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, a list that also includes fellow seniors Ty Tuccitto, Ethan Bernier and Riley Skuza.

Tags

Load comments