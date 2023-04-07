Senior forward Ty Tuccitto was the leading scorer and one of four all-conference honorees for the Stillwater boys hockey team. Ethan Bernier, Riley Skuza and team MVP Tomas Anderson also received All-SEC honors. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Senior goaltender Tomas Anderson has been named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys hockey team, which held its postseason awards banquet on Monday, March 13 at the JX Venue in downtown Stillwater.
Anderson was one of four Ponies to receive All-Suburban East Conference honors, a list that also includes fellow seniors Ty Tuccitto, Ethan Bernier and Riley Skuza.
Stillwater finished with a 14-9-3 record, including 7-5-1 to place third in the conference standings behind White Bear Lake (10-2 SEC, 20-6) and Cretin-Derham Hall (7-2-1, 19-11-1). The Ponies received the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA and were upended by Woodbury 1-0 in overtime in the section quarterfinals.
Anderson finished with three shutouts in 23 games for Stillwater, finishing with a goals against average of 2.63 and a save percentage of .906.
He becomes just the fourth player named the team’s MVP in consecutive seasons since 2000, joining a list that also includes Blake Cates (2011 and 2012), Mitch Reinke (2013 and 2014) and Jesse Brown (2018 and 2019).
Tuccitto received the team’s Top Forward Award after notching a team-high 32 points on 18 goals and 14 assists. He led a balanced attack for the Ponies while Skuza (5 goals-16 assists—21 points), Blake Vanek (8-12—20), Daniel Roeske (5-15—20), Brody Dustin (8-12—20), Bernier (7-11—18), Carson Kingbay (6-11—17), Morgan Spetz (4-10—14), Kyle Einan (8-6—14) and Ben Peterson (6-8—14). also ranked among team leaders.
Roeske, a senior, also received the team’s Top Defenseman Award for the second year in a row and Peterson, a senior forward, took home the Hubbard Award (7th Man).
Boys hockey
All-Conference: Ty Tuccitto, Ethan Bernier, Tomas Anderson and Riley Skuza; Top Defenseman Award: Daniel Roeske; Top Forward Award: Ty Tuccitto; Hubbard Award (7th Man): Ben Peterson; Most Valuable Athlete: Tomas Anderson; Captains elect: To be determined.
