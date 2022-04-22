A steady performer in the crease all season, Tomas Anderson was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater boys hockey team.
Anderson, a junior, handled the goaltending duties almost exclusively for the Ponies, finishing with a 2.34 goals against average and a .915 save percentage. He also recorded two shutouts for a team that finished with a 17-9-1 record, including 12-2-0 in Suburban East Conference games. Stillwater placed second behind league champion Cretin-Derham Hall in the South Division and defeated North Division runner-up Roseville 2-1 to secure third place overall in the final conference standings.
Stillwater received the No. 2 seed in Section 4AA and was stopped by White Bear Lake 2-1 in the semifinals.
Anderson was joined in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors by teammates Ty Tuccitto, Cam Briere and Carter Bies.
Bies, a senior who also received the team’s Top Defenseman Award, scored 12 goals and added 23 assists to finish with a team-high 35 points. Briere, a junior and University of Nebraska Omaha recruit, led the Ponies with 22 goals and added 12 assists for 34 points. Tuccitto, also a junior, finished with 14 goals and 13 assists for 27 points — one of six Ponies to finish with 20 or more points.
Junior Riley Skuza scored 6 goals and 21 assists for 27 points while senior Ethan Mosley added 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points. Junior Daniel Roeske, who garnered the team’s Top Defenseman Award, tallied 6 goals and 14 assists for 20 points.
The Hubbard/7th Man Award went to senior forward Owen Grau.
Bo Dustin, Tuccitto and Bies served as captains for this year’s team. Next winter’s captains will be announced prior to the start of the season.
All-Conference: Ty Tuccitto, Cam Briere, Carter Bies and Tomas Anderson; Top Defenseman Award: Daniel Roeske; Top Forward Award: Carter Bies; Hubbard/7th Man Award: Owen Grau; Most Valuable Athlete: Tomas Anderson; Captains elect: To be determined.
