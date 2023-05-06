DELLWOOD — On a tough course in challenging conditions, the Stillwater boys golf team placed fourth in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 1 at White Bear Yacht Club.

Cretin-Derham Hall shot 19 shots higher than it did will winning the conference opener, but still held down the top spot with a score of 309. White Bear Lake finished two shots back in second place at 311 while East Ridge (322) held off the Ponies (323) for third place.

