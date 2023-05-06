DELLWOOD — On a tough course in challenging conditions, the Stillwater boys golf team placed fourth in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 1 at White Bear Yacht Club.
Cretin-Derham Hall shot 19 shots higher than it did will winning the conference opener, but still held down the top spot with a score of 309. White Bear Lake finished two shots back in second place at 311 while East Ridge (322) held off the Ponies (323) for third place.
It was the second fourth-place finish in as many conference events this season for Stillwater.
“White Bear Yacht Club definitely showed it’s character,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “We did a good job of battling in 30-mile-per-hour winds. It is a great course and in excellent condition.”
Tyler Coleman birdied his final hole to finish with a 79 to lead the Ponies, who also received matching 81s from Dane Berggren and Zeke Roberts and an 82 from Parker Trobec. Ryan Stanek followed with an 85 and Luke Myers added a 93 for the Ponies.
Cretin-Derham Hall’s Sam Udovich claimed medalist honors with a 74.
Team standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 309; 2. White Bear Lake 311; 3. East Ridge 322; 4. Stillwater 323; 5. Mounds View 331; 6. Woodbury 332; 7. Park 333; 8. Forest Lake 341; 9. Irondale 351; 10. Roseville 356.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tyler Coleman 79, Dane Berggren 81, Zeke Roberts 81, Parker Trobec 82, Ryan Stanek 85 and Luke Myers 93. Medalist — 1. Sam Udovich (C-DH) 74.
Stillwater 11th at The Preview
At Brooklyn Center, the Ponies placed 11th out of 18 teams in The Preview on April 28-29 at Edinbugh USA.
This tournament draws many of the top programs in the state and Stillwater delivered a steady performance in wet and windy conditions to finish at 630 (317-313).
Maple Grove ranked third after Day 1, but turned in a score of 295 in the second round to post a winning total of 598 to finish seven shots ahead of Totino-Grace (605) and third-place Cretin-Derham Hall (608).
The Raiders were led by individual medalist Sam Udovich (72-70—142), who was the only player to finish under par. Torger Ohe (74-70—144) of Edina and Ryan Stendahl (72-72—144) of Maple Grove tied for second place.
Dane Berggren (79-73) shot two rounds in the 70s to finish in a tie for 10th place at 152. Zeke Roberts (76-80—156) wsa next for the Ponies while Ryan Stanek supplied back-to-back 80s to finish at 160. With only five players per team for this tournament, Luke Myers (82-81—163) contributed to the scoring on Day 1 while Tyler Coleman (84-80—164) counted for the Ponies in the second round.
“Conditions were super challenging,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “Dane played like a tour pro, despite going out of bounds on the third hole. He really hit the ball beautifully. He is becoming a real player.”
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 303-295—598; 2. Totino-Grace 295-310—605; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 298-310—608; 4. Eastview 312-301—613; 5. Edina 312-304—616; 6. Eden Prairie 311-310—621; 7. Holy Family 305-318—623; 8. Chanhassen 317-307—624; 9, tie, Spring Lake Park 314-311—625 and Benilde-St. Margaret’s 312-313—625; 11. Stillwater 317-313—630; 12. East Ridge 318-317—635; 13. Buffalo 322-319—641; 14. Farmington 323-321—644; 15. Chaska 323-329—652; 16. Lakeville North 332-324—656; 17. Cloquet 321-337—661; 18. Wayzata 340-343—683.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T10. Dane Berggren 79-73—152; T27. Zeke Roberts 76-80—156; T45. Ryan Stanek 80-80—160; T60. Luke Myers 82-81—163; T64. Tyler Coleman 84-80—164. Medalist — 1. Sam Udovich (C-DH) 72-70—142.
