DELLWOOD — The battle was for second place on Monday, May 3 as East Ridge cruised to a 14-shot victory in a Suburban East Conference meet at venerable White Bear Yacht Club.
The Raptors posted a winning score of 312, followed by White Bear Lake (326) and Forest Lake (326) and Stillwater right on their heels with a 329 in tough scoring conditions.
“The course won today,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “White Bear Yacht Club is gettable on the calm spring days, but today it’s characteristic Donald Ross design showed its teeth.”
Tim Fultz led the way for the Ponies with an 80 and Eric Liveringhouse was one shot back with an 81. It was the first time in five competitive rounds this season that Fultz did not shoot in the 70s.
Zeke Roberts and Henry Lawrence each shot 84 to complete the scoring for Stillwater.
Hole Nos. 5 and 13 both played into the wind and created some big numbers for everyone,” Scanlon said.
Carter Spalding of Woodbury claimed medalist honors with a 71.
• The Ponies were scheduled to compete in a two-day tournament with rounds scheduled for Troy Burne Golf Club (May 5) and White Eagle Golf Club (May 6).
• The Stillwater JV team also competed in meet at Keller Golf Club on May 3 and also shot 329. Will Swanson carded a 76 for the Ponies to earn his second JV victory of the season.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 312; T2. White Bear Lake 326 and Forest Lake 326; 4. Stillwater 329; 5. Woodbury 334; 6. Roseville 341; 7. Cretin-Derham Hall 342; 8. Mounds View 344; Park and Irondale, inc.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 80, Eric Liveringhouse 81, Zeke Roberts 84, Henry Lawrence 84, Aidan Primeau 91, Tyler Coleman 93. Medalist — 1. Carter Spalding (Wo) 71.
