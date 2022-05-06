HUDSON, Wis. — Led by freshman Zeke Roberts, the Stillwater boys golf team finished 4th out of 15 teams on Day 1 of the Border Battle on Wednesday, May 4 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
Maple Grove delivered an impressive performance while turning in a winning score of 290 for a 19-shot victory over runner-up White Bear Lake (309). Minnetonka (311) and Stillwater (313) followed in third and fourth.
Roberts started his round with a double bogey, but was steady the rest of the way to shoot a 76 on the challenging layout. Eric Liveringhouse (78) and Tyler Coleman (79) also finished among the top 15 individuals for the Ponies. Tim Fultz completed the scoring with an 80 while Will Swanson (81) and Ryan Stanek (83) were not far behind.
It was the sixth round in the 70s this season for Roberts.
“As a coaching staff, Joey (Murphy) and I are very pleased with the balance of our team,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “We really have 9 or 10 guys who could contribute to the varsity scoring on any given day and provide that all important fourth score.”
Maple Grove feature three players who shot 73 or better, led by individual medalist Ryan Stendahl with a 68.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 290; 2. White Bear Lake 309; 3. Minnetonka 311; 4. Stillwater 313; 5. Rogers 318; 6. Hudson 327; 7. River Falls 329; 8. Woodbury 338; 9. Tartan 343; 10. Lakeville South 350; 11. Duluth East 352; 12. Roseville 352; 13. Chippewa Falls 361; 14. Menomonie 365.
Stillwater results (par 71)
T8. Zeke Roberts 76; T12. Eric Liveringhouse 78; T14. Tyler Coleman 79; T19. Tim Fultz 80; T23. Will Swanson 81; T30. Ryan Stanek 83. Medalist — 1. Ryan Stendahl (MG) 68.
Ponies 5th at Midland Hills
At St. Paul, the Ponies finished fifth with a total of 319 in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 2 at Midland Hills Country Club.
East Ridge continued its strong play this spring with a winning score of 295 — well ahead of second-place Park (314). Woodbury edged Cretin-Derham Hall for the third spot after each finished at 317, two shots ahead of the Ponies.
With 27 points, East Ridge now holds an eight-point lead over three teams (Stillwater, Park and White Bear Lake) tied for second with 19 points.
Will Swanson paced the Ponies with a 78 while Zeke Roberts was one shot back with a 79. Ryan Stanek carded an 80 while Tim Fultz and Tyler Coleman each signed for an 82.
“Believe it or not, we’re actually mid-season and we’re very happy with the progress we’re making,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “WIth so many returning players and really solid new players, it is definitely a fun problem to see who can continue to improve as we approach the conference championship and sections and hopefully state.”
Team standings
1. East Ridge 295; 2. Park 314; 3. Woodbury 317; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 317; 5. Stillwater 319; 6. White Bear Lake 320; 7. Mounds View 324; 8. Roseville 327; 9. Forest Lake 344; 10. Irondale 370.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Will Swanson 78, Zeke Roberts 79, Ryan Stanek 80, Tim Fultz 82, Tyler Coleman 82 and Luke Myers 85. Medalist — 1. Joe Honsa (C-DH) 69.
Stillwater 9th at The Preview
At Brooklyn Park, squaring off against several of the top teams in the state, Stillwater finished 9th out of 16 teams in the The Preview, a two-day tournament contest on April 29-30 at Edinburgh USA.
Edina (294-296) was the only team to break 300 each day and overtook runner-up Spring Lake Park (292-300) for a 590-592 victory. Eden Prairie (300-308) followed in third place after winning the tie-breaker with Eastview (302-306) after both teams finished at 608, one shot ahead of Maple Grove (609).
Each of Stillwater’s top three finishers scored better on the second day. Zeke Roberts led the Ponies in a tie for 25th place individually with a two-day total of 155 (78-77).
“Zeke’s swing is really growing into a professional level move through the ball with plenty of room for growth as he gets bigger and stronger,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “Combined with an excellent short game, he is going to go low when the weather clears. Most importantly, he is probably the nicest person you’ll ever meet on a golf course.”
Tim Fultz improved by eight shots on Day 2 to finish at 160 and Will Swanson was one shot back at 161.
Team standings
1. Edina 590; 2. Spring Lake Park 592; 3. Eden Prairie 608; 4. Eastview 608; 5. Maple Grove 609; 6. Alexandria 620; 7. Chaska 639; 8. Chanhassen 626; 9. Stillwater 317-315—632; 10. Farmington 639; 11. White Bear Lake 640; 12. Northfield 641; 13. Woodbury 641; 14. Lakeville South 648; 15. Minnetonka 659; 16. Elk River 677.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T25. Zeke Roberts 78-77—155; T43. Tim Fultz 84-76—160; T47. Will Swanson 83-78—161; T50. Dane Berggren 79-84—163; T59. Eric Liveringhouse 81-86—167; T63. Tyler Coleman 79-89—168. Medalist — Jake Birdwell (SLP) 71-71—142.
Ponies 6th at Bunker Hills
At Coon Rapids, the Ponies posted a season-best score of 309 to place sixth in the 28-team Irondale Invitational on Thursday, April 28 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
Tim Fultz tied for second overall with a 70 to lead the Ponies, finishing just one shot behind individual medalist Owen Rexing (69) of Rosemount.
Eastview won the team title with a score of 299, one shot ahead of Centennial (300). Maple Grove (301) and White Bear Lake (303) followed in third and fourth.
Fultz made five birdies on the West Nine to shoot a 32 and added a 38 on the North Nine.
Ponies coach John Scanlon said it was the lowest competitive nine in recent memory, matching a 32 that David Keefer shot on the front nine at Hastings Country Club in 2007.
“Tim is an excellent captain and leader,” Scanlon said. “Frankly, he has been struggling with his game, but has now put together two second-place finishes — 75 at an SEC event and 70 at the Bunker Invite — both in challenging conditions.”
Eighth-grader Ryan Stanek was next for the Ponies with a 76 while sophomore Tyler Coleman followed with an 80 and freshman Luke Myers finished with an 83.
Team standings (top 10)
1. Eastview 299; 2. Centennial 300; 3. Maple Grove 301; 4. White Bear Lake 303; 5. Blaine 306; 6. Stillwater 309; 7. Andover 310; 8. Rosemount 310; 9. Rogers 314; 10. Princeton 314.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T2. Tim Fultz 70; T20. Ryan Stanek 76; T53. Tyler Coleman 80; T81. Luke Myers 83; T141. Parker Trobec 91; T149. Jeremiah Giacomini 93. Medalist — 1. Owen Rexing (Rosemount) 69.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.