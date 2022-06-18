COON RAPIDS — Despite showing drastic improvement over Round 1, the Stillwater boys golf team was unable to climb up from seventh place in the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday, June 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
The top four players improved by a combined 28 shots for the Ponies in the second round as Stillwater finished at 626 (327-299) for the tournament. The Ponies joined state champion Edina (298-291—589) as the only teams to shoot under 300 on Day 2. Spring Lake Park (301-302—603) and Alexandria (304-308—612) finished second and third.
There was a three-way tie for the individual state championship with seniors Nate Stevens of Northfield, Owen Rexing of Rosemount and Jack Wetzel of Edina also finishing at 140, three shots ahead of fourth-place Brady Baynes (143) of Eden Prairie.
Stillwater second-day total was its best round of the season and the team’s best score at state in recent history, according to Ponies coach John Scanlon.
“It definitely was a fun season with a great group of high-character individuals,” the coach said.
Stillwater’s second-day charge was led by talented freshman Zeke Roberts, who followed up his opening-round 81 with a 70 to finish in a tie for 24th place at 151. Only one player in the entire field turned in a lower score on Wednesday than Roberts, who bogeyed his first hole of the day but closed out the round with a birdie. He made two other birdies and finished with 14 pars.
Rexing shot a 3-under 69 while the other two co-champions each joined Roberts with a 70 in the second round.
“Zeke has such poise for a freshman,” Scanlon said. “He actually three-putted his first hole from 25 feet, but nothing rattles him.”
One of just two seniors in the line-up, Eric Liveringhouse was the only Stillwater player to post two rounds in the 70s, tying for 29th place at 152 (78-74).
“Eric had an excellent state tournament,” Scanlon said. “He hit his first 14 greens (in Round 2) in regulation. Eventually the putter came around, including a turkey — three birdies in a row — on holes No. 2, 3 and 4 on the East nine.”
The second round could have been even better. He was Stillwater’s last player on the course and got caught in a rainstorm while teeing off on No. 17, where he made double bogey before finishing with a par.
“We’re so happy for Eric to have a great finish to his short, but successful, high school career before he heads off to the U.S. Air Force Academy.”
Stillwater’s other senior, Tim Fultz finished nine shots better on Day 2 to finish in a tie for 44th place at 157 (83-74).
“Tim has been our leader the past two years,” Scanlon said. “As a leader and all-around great guy, he will be sorely missed.”
Sophomore Dane Berggren was next for the Ponies contributing an 81 to the team score on Day 2 to finish at 166. Eighth-grader Ryan Stanek (86-82—168) and sophomore Tyler Coleman shot back-to-back 86s to finish at 172.
“Dane was tough as nails while chipping in the all-important fourth score on each day after a rough start,” Scanlon said. “He definitely has tons of upside with unlimited power and a high work ethic.”
This was Stillwater’s fourth state tournament appearance in the last five seasons and the first for each member of this year’s squad.
“We lose four seniors to graduation, but have 23 returning players so we hope to have a strong team in the future,” Scanlon said.
Team standings
1. Edina 298-291—589; 2. Spring Lake Park 301-302—603; 3. Alexandria 304-308—612; 4. Chanhassen 309-307—616; 5, tie, Lakeville North 304-315—619 and Eastview 313-306—619; 7. Stillwater 327-299—626; 8. Princeton 330-323—653.
Top 5 (par 72)
1, tie, Nate Stevens (Northfield) 70-70—140 Owen Rexing (Rosemount) 71-69—140 and Jack Wetzel (Edina) 70-70—140; 4. Brady Baynes (Eden Prairie) 73-70—143; 5. Ryan Stendahl (Maple Grove) 71-73—144.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T24. Zeke Roberts 81-70—151; T29. Eric Liveringhouse 78-74—152; T44. Tim Fultz 83-74—157; T75. Dane Berggren 85-81—166; T81. Ryan Stanek 86-82—168; T86. Tyler Coleman 86-86—172.
