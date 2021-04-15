WOODBURY — Miserable playing conditions didn’t dampen Stillwater’s enthusiasm after results revealed a second-place finish in the Suburban East Conference boys golf opener on Monday, April 12 at Prestwick Golf Club.
The Ponies turned in a score of 321, which was just two shots behind first-place East Ridge (319). White Bear Lake landed third with a score of 330 while Park (331) and Forest Lake (333) followed in fourth and fifth.
Only eight players in the field broke 80 in conditions that featured temperatures in the low 40s with rain and light winds.
“I was proud of how the boys started under extremely tough conditions,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “I think the only complaints I heard about the weather were myself, other coaches, and a couple of dads.”
Junior Tim Fultz led the Ponies with a 78, finishing in a four-way tie for fourth place. Carter Spalding of Woodbury claimed medalist honors with a 74, followed by East Ridge’s Gus Briguet (75) and White Bear Lake’s Camden O’Malley (76) in second and third place.
Fultz and five of Stillwater’s six players were competing in their first-ever varsity conference meet.
“Tim’s score was certainly a notable achievement,” Scanlon said. “To give you a feel for the conditions and Tim’s maturity, on the par-3 14th hole from 173 yards into a cold breeze, Tim hit a knock down 3-iron to five feet. Normally, he would hit 6- or 7-iron from 173.”
Erik Livermore, a junior, was next for the Ponies with an 80 while eighth-grader Zeke Roberts (81) and Henry Lawrence (82) completed the scoring. Lawrence is the only senior in Stillwater’s lineup and the only player with previous varsity experience.
Aidan Primeau shot an 84 and fellow freshman Tyler Coleman added an 86 for the Ponies, who enter the season having won each of the last three SEC titles.
“We’re excited about our young guys, especially Zeke Roberts, who was on the lip of the cup all day and still shot a respectable 81,” Scanlon said. “Tyler Coleman and Aidan Premeau both played very well in their first SEC varsity competition.
“As a team, we did what we had to do. Unlike previous years, we probably do not have the top player in the Conference, but we do have six or maybe even more that are capable of making all-conference. We need to win with a balanced effort, compared with a Woodbury or White Bear that might have one player win, but then count a 90 for their fourth score.”
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in their second conference meet at North Oaks Golf Club on Monday, April 19 and at the East Ridge Invitational at StoneRidge on Tuesday, April 20.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 319; 2. Stillwater 321; 3. White Bear Lake 330; 4. Park 331; 5. Forest Lake 333; 6. Woodbury 341; 7. Roseville 358; 8. Mounds View 365; 9. Cretin-Derham Hall 403; 10. Irondale, inc.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 78; Erik Liveringhouse 80; Zeke Roberts 81; Henry Lawrence 82; Aidan Primeau 84; and Tyler Coleman 86. Medalist — 1. Carter Spalding (Wo) 74.
