FOREST LAKE — It wasn’t flashy, but a steady performance secured a third-place finish for the Stillwater boys golf team in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 9 at Forest Hills Golf Club.
East Ridge posted a winning total of 315 to stretch its lead in the SEC standings with a seven-shot victory over runner-up Woodbury (322). Stillwater finished one shot back in third with a score of 323, six shots ahead of fourth-place White Bear Lake (329).
After competing at Detroit Lakes Country Club on May 13-14, the Ponies will close out the SEC schedule with a meet at Eagle Valley on Monday May 16 and the conference tournament on Monday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
Freshman Zeke Roberts set the pace for the Ponies at Forest Hills with a 78, two shots better than senior Tim Fultz (80). Seniors Eric Liveringhouse (82) and Will Swanson (83) completed the scoring, followed by sophomore Tyler Coleman (84) and eighth-grader Ryan Stanek (90).
Woodbury’s Carter Spalding was the individual medalist with a 71.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 315; 2. Woodbury 322; 3. Stillwater 323; 4. White Bear Lake 329; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 333; 6. Forest Lake 335; 7. Park 340; 8. Mounds View 348; 9. Roseville 352; 10. Irondale 359.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Zeke Roberts 78, Tim Fultz 80, Eric Liveringhouse 82, Will Swanson 83, Tyler Coleman 84 and Ryan Stanek 90. Medalist — 1. Carter Spalding (Wo) 71.
SEC standings
1. East Ridge 36; 2. Stillwater 26; 3. Woodbury 25; 4. Park 24; 5. White Bear Lake 19; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 14; 7. Forest Lake 13; 8. Mounds View 11; 9. Roseville 8; 10. Irondale 1.
Ponies fifth on Day 2
At Hudson, Wis., competing with an entirely different lineup than the previous day, the Ponies finished fifth with a score of 331 on Day 2 of the Border Battle on Thursday, May 5 at White Eagle Golf Club. Stillwater placed fourth with a score of 313 in the first round of this two-day event at Troy Burne.
Maple Grove was the class of the field on both days, following up its winning score of 290 on the first day with a 310 to take top honors in the Round 2. Rogers and Hudson each finished at 317 while River Falls (320) and Stillwater placed fourth and fifth in the 13-team field.
Freshman Gavin Salazar led the Ponies with a 79, which was good enough for eighth in the individual standings. Sophomore Dane Berggren followed with an 82 while sophomores Aidan Primeau and Parker Trobec each posted an 85 to complete the scoring. Sophomore Zach Goulet and freshman Luke Myers finished at 87 and 88.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 310; 2. Rogers 317; 3. Hudson 317; 4. River Falls 320; 5. Stillwater 331; 6. Woodbury 337; 7. Lakeville North 345; 8. Roseville 348; 9. Duluth East 353; 10. Minnetonka 357; 11. Tartan 365; 12. Menomonie 375; 13. Chippewa Falls 395.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T8. Gavin Salazar 79; T18. Dane Berggren 82; T30. Aidan Primeau 85; T30. Parker Trobec 85; T35. Zach Goulet 87; T40. Luke Myers 88. Medalist — T1. Drew Krekelberg (Rog) 75 and Blake Northagen (MG) 75.
Ponies 9th at Oak Glen
The Ponies finished ninth with a score of 334 in the 10-team White Bear Lake Invitational on Tuesday, May 10 at Oak Glen Golf Course in Stillwater.
It was a younger group contributing for the Ponies, with seventh-grader DJ Kim (80), eighth-grader Connor Finn (82), ninth-grader Gavin Salazar (86) and junior Jamie Dresser (86) leading the way. Sophomore Nathan Harvey added an 88.
Team standings
1. White Bear Lake 301; 2. East Ridge 307; 3. Park 313; 4. Minnetonka 315; 5. Cretin-Derham Hall 323; 6. Woodbury 328; 7. Wayzata 331; 8. Irondale 333; 9. Stillwater 334; 10. Duluth East 340.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T17. DJ Kim 80; T24. Connor Finn 82; T40. Gavin Salazar 86; T40. James Dresser 86; T46. Nathan Harvey 88; 57. Charles Calderone 95. Medalist — 1. Jon Honsa (C-DH) 70.
Berggren, Trobec place 7th
The Ponies also competed in the Mahtomedi Best Ball tournament on Monday, May 9 at White Bear Yacht Club. Playing in two-person teams, Mahtomedi swept the top four spots in the standings.
Dan Berggren and Parker Trobec paced Stillwater in seventh place with a score of 76. Axel Diehl and Luke Myers tied for 12th at 79 while Brendon Rickheim and Maxwell Boldenow landed 21st with a score of 88.
