COON RAPIDS — Sophomore Zeke Roberts shared medalist honors to help lead the Stillwater boys golf team to a fourth-place finish in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
Led by co-medalist Joe Honsa, who joined Roberts with a 1-under-par 71, Cretin-Derham Hall posted a winning score of 292 out outlast East Ridge (302) by 10 shots. White Bear Lake followed in third place with a score of 305, seven shots ahead of the Ponies (312).
Roberts made three birdies and two bogeys on the way to a 35 on the East Nine. He played even-par on the West Nine, with a bogey on the par-4 10th hole and a birdie on the par-4 13th.
“Zeke described the round as ‘boring’ with par and birdies,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “He hit the ball really well and made a couple of putts. I’ll call it exciting.”
Sophomore Luke Myers followed with a 77 for the Ponies while junior Dane Berggren and freshmen Brendon Rickheim and Ryan Stanek each carded an 82. Junior Tyler Coleman contributed an 86.
It was the final conference event heading into the SEC Tournament on Tuesday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club. The Raiders (42) hold a five-point lead over second-place East Ridge (37) followed by Stillwater (35) and White Bear Lake (32). Points are doubled for the conference tourney.
“We’re not mathematically eliminated, but we have a super tall task,” Scanlon said.
Team standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 292; 2. East Ridge 302; 3. White Bear Lake 305; 4. Stillwater 312; 5. Park 317; 6. Woodbury 318; 7. Mounds View 321; 8. Forest Lake 333; 9. Roseville 337; 10. Irondale 341.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Zeke Roberts 71, Luke Myers 77, Dane Berggren 82, Brendon Rickheim 82, Ryan Stanek 82 and Tyler Coleman 86. Medalist — 1. Zeke Roberts (St) 71 and Joe Honsa (C-DH) 71.
SEC standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 42; 2. East Ridge 37; 3. Stillwater 35; 4. White Bear Lake 32; 5. Park 27; 6. Mounds View 20; 7. Woodbury 17; 8. Forest Lake 6; 9. Roseville 5; 10. Irondale 4.
Ponies ninth at Detroit Lakes
At Detroit Lakes, the Ponies placed ninth in the 14-team Northwest Classic on May 12-13 on the Pine to Palm Golf Course at Detroit Lakes Country Club.
Top-ranked Maple Grove posted a two-day total of 572 (279-293) to finish five shots ahead of runner-up Edina (288-289—577). Eden Prairie and Eastview tied for third at 604 in a field that included three of the top five ranked teams in Minnesota.
Stillwater finished with a score of 626 (311-315), led by Zeke Roberts each day. Roberts finished with a total of 147 (73-74) to tie for eighth place in the individual standings.
Roger Ohe of Edina and Ryan Stendahl of Maple Grove each shot 140 to lead the individual standings.
Ryan Stanek (80-76—156) tied for 30th and Tyler Coleman (79-81—160) finished 44th for the Ponies while Aidan Primeau (79-84) tied for 52nd at 163.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 279-293—572; 2. Edina 288-289—577; 3, tie, Eden Prairie 308-296—604 and Eastview 295-309—604; 5. West Fargo Sheyenne 302-305—607; 6. White Bear Lake 297-321—618; 7. Bemidji 300-319—619; 8. Detroit Lakes 309-316—625; 9. Stillwater 311-315—626; 10. Anoka 314-314—628; 11. Detroit Lakes B 315-314—629; 12. Fergus Falls 615-322—637; 13. White Bear Lake B 328-325—653; 14. Wayzata 322-339—661.
Stillwater results (par 71)
T8. Zeke Roberts 73-74—147; T30. Ryan Stanek 80-76—156; T44. Tyler Coleman 79-81—160; T52. Aidan Primeau 79-84—163; 61. Jeremiah Giacomini 82-84—166; T72. Parker Trobec 81-90—171. Medalist — 1. Roger Ohe (Edina) 69-71—140 and Ryan Stendahl (Maple Grove) 72-68—140.
