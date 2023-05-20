COON RAPIDS — Sophomore Zeke Roberts shared medalist honors to help lead the Stillwater boys golf team to a fourth-place finish in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, May 15 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.

Led by co-medalist Joe Honsa, who joined Roberts with a 1-under-par 71, Cretin-Derham Hall posted a winning score of 292 out outlast East Ridge (302) by 10 shots. White Bear Lake followed in third place with a score of 305, seven shots ahead of the Ponies (312).

