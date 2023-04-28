MINNEAPOLIS — Competing without a junior or senior in its line-up, the Stillwater boys golf team delivered a solid showing while placing eighth out of 18 teams in the East Ridge Invitational on Wednesday, April 26 at StoneRidge Golf Club.
The Ponies posted a score of 309 to finish in a three-way tie with Chanhassen and Park.
Led by co-medalist Joey Rohlwing, Eastview featured three players who shot 70 or better while turning in a winning score of 382. Edina finished as the runner-up with a score of 283 and Cretin-Derham Hall landed third with a score of 288.
Edina’s Torger Ohe shared medalist honors with Rohlwing.
Sophomore Zeke Roberts led the way for the Ponies with a 2-under par 70, which was good enough for seventh place in the individual standings.
“Zeke is a top-notch player,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “He is probably the best player as a sophomore that we have ever had.”
Freshman Ryan Stanek followed with a 75 for the Ponies while freshman Brendon Rickheim and seventh-grader Oliver Ligday shot 80 and 84 to complete the scoring. Sophomore Harrison Schacht added a 94 and freshman Maxwell Boldenow finished at 95 for Stillwater.
“Ryan notched his second good round in the 70s,” Scanlon said.
Team standings
1. Eastview 282; 2. Edina 283; 3. Cretin-Derham Hall 288; 4. Rosemount 301; 5, tie, Rogers 305 and Mounds View 305; 7. East Ridge 307; 8, tie, Stillwater 309, Chanhassen 309, and Park 309; 11. St. Michael-Albertville 318; 12. Hastings 320; 13. Woodbury 326; 14. Chaska 327; 15. Lakeville North 335; 16. Irondale 341; 17. Roseville 343; 18. Forest Lake 364.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T7. Zeke Roberts 70; T20. Ryan Stanek 75; T48. Brendon Rickheim 80; T66. Oliver Ligday 84; T98. Harrison Schacht 94; T100. Maxwell Boldenow 95. Medalists — 1. Torger Ohe (Edina) 67 and Joey Rohlwing (Eastview) 67.
Ponies 4th in SEC opener
At Minneapolis, after two weeks of postponements and canceled events, the Ponies finally opened the season with a fourth-place finish in a Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday, April 25 at Gross National Golf Course.
Cretin-Derham Hall came out swinging while posting a winning total of 290, which was 10 shots better than runner-up East Ridge (300). Park (305), Stillwater (307) and White Bear Lake (308) completed the top five.
Junior Dane Berggren carded a 75 to lead four Ponies in the 70s. Juniors Parker Trobec and Tyler Coleman each followed with a 77 and freshman Ryan Stanek completed the scoring with a 78.
Coleman started slowly while sitting 5-over after four holes, but played even par the rest of the way.
Luke Myers and Zeke Roberts each shot 80 for Stillwater.
“Dane was really impressive today,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “He has the length and good short game to post a good score. His potential is unlimited. Tyler recovered from a rough start and really hung in there.
“We’re really happy with the depth of our team.”
Led by Miles Bollinger, who shared medalist honors with Park’s Tyler Bonin after each shot 71, Cretin-Derham Hall’s winning total was even more impressive when you consider the Raiders feature one junior, five sophomores and a freshman in their line-up.
Their fourth-best score (75) came from Sam Udovich, who won the individual state championship in Class AA a year ago for St. Croix Lutheran.
Team standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 290; 2. East Ridge 300; 3. Park 305; 4. Stillwater 307; 5. White Bear Lake 308; 6. Mounds View 314; 7. Woodbury 317; 8. Roseville 336; 9. Irondale 327; 10. Forest Lake 339.
Stillwater results (par 71)
Dane Berggren 75, Parker Trobec 77, Tyler Coleman 77, Ryan Stanek 78, Luke Myers 80 and Zeke Roberts 80. Medalists — 1, tie, Miles Bollinger (C-DH) 71 and Tyler Bonin (Par) 71.
