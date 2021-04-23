NORTH OAKS — Dodging a few snowflakes along the way, the Stillwater boys golf team finished sixth in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, April 19 at North Oaks Golf Club.
The Ponies turned in a score of 335, which was 11 shots behind winner Cretin-Derham Hall (324), which finished dead last in the conference opener at Prestwick on April 12. East Ridge finished second with a score of 327 and Park followed in third at 331, winning a tie-breaker over fourth-place White Bear Lake.
The showing dropped the Ponies to fourth place in the conference standings after two matches.
Junior Tim Fultz led the Ponies with a 79 in challenging conditions. Zeke Roberts followed with an 84 while Eric Liveringhouse (85) and Tyler Coleman (87) completed the scoring. Aidan Primeau finished with an 80. One of Stillwater’s top players, Henry Lawrence, had to withdraw due to injury on the seventh hole, turning up the pressure for the rest of the lineup.
“Tim looked really good,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “He hits the ball so solidly. Michelle (Bell), the teaching pro at Stillwater Country Club, has done a great job with him. Tim had it going today and had a rough finish — four-over for the last four holes — and still broke 80.”
Team standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 324; 2. East Ridge 327; 3. Park 331; 4. White Bear Lake 331; 5. Forest Lake 332; 6. Stillwater 335; 7. Woodbury 336; 8. Mounds View 356; 9. Roseville 369; 10. Irondale 373.
Stillwater results (par 71)
Tim Fultz 79, Zeke Roberts 84, Eric Liveringhouse 85, Tyler Coleman 87, Aidan Primeau 90 and Henry Lawrence, WD.
Fultz leads Ponies
The Ponies also competed in the East Ridge Invitational on Tuesday, April 20 at StoneRidge Golf Club.
Team standings were not available, but led by individual medalist Ian Meyer’s 68, second-ranked Minnetonka took top honors with a score of 286. The score is even more impressive when you consider teams counted four of their scores, rather than four out of six that is typical in most tournaments.
Tim Fultz fired a 3-over par 75 (40-35) to lead the Ponies and record his third straight round in the 70s.
Eric Liveringhouse holed-out for eagle on hole No. 3 and finished with a 77. Tyler Coleman shot an 84 while Parker Trobec (93) and Dane Berggren (95) also competed in their first varsity events for the Ponies.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 75, Eric Liveringhouse 77, Tyler Coleman 84, Parker Trobec 93 and Dane Berggren 95. Medalist — Ian Meyer (Min) 68.
