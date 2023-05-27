HUDSON, Wis. — The Stillwater boys golf team finished fourth in the Suburban East Conference Tournament to narrowly hold off White Bear Lake for third place in the final conference standings on Tuesday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club.

Cretin-Derham Hall was the dominant team in the SEC all season and the Raiders posted an impressive total of 289 to take top honors in the final event and finish seven points ahead of East Ridge (60-53) in the standings. The Raptors also placed second in the conference tourney with a score of 294, which was one shot better than third-place White Bear Lake (295). Stillwater followed in fourth at 299, five shots ahead of Mounds View (304).

