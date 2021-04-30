ST. PAUL — A third-place finish at Highland National moved the Stillwater boys golf team into a tie for second place in the Suburban East Conference standings under cold and rainy conditions on Monday, April 26.
East Ridge turned in a winning total of 302 to finish well ahead of runner-up Woodbury (318) and the Ponies (321).
Junior Tim Fultz led the way for the Ponies with a 75, which could have been even better if not for a triple-bogey on hole No. 16. He finished strong, however, with a birdie on No. 18.
Eighth-grader Zeke Roberts was next for Stillwater with a 79. Henry Lawrence followed with an 83 and Tyler Coleman completed the scoring with an 84.
“We’re basically halfway through the regular season, so we’re certainly pleased to see the varsity squad coming together as we head into May,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “Tim’s play with all four tourney rounds in the 70s in these conditions is quite notable. Zeke’s ball striking and short game are unique in Pony history. It is very impressive for an eighth-grader, with great things to come.”
Team standings
1. East Ridge 302; 2. Woodbury 318; 3. Stillwater 321; 4. White Bear Lake 329; 5. Park 330; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 332; 7. Forest Lake 339; 8. Irondale 353; 9. Roseville 355; 10. Mounds View 358.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 75, Zeke Roberts 79, Henry Lawrence 83, Tyler Coleman 84, Eric Liveringhouse 85 and Aidan Primeau 87.
Ponies seventh at invite
At Forest Lake, the Ponies finished seventh in a nine-team invitational on Wednesday, April 28 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
Henry Lawrence improved by eight shots on the back nine to lead the Ponies with a 76 (42-34). Aidan Primeau (80) and Nick Whitcomb (81) were next for Stillwater and Will Swanson completed the scoring with an 86.
Team standings
1. Forest Lake 309; 2. Woodbury 310; 3. Rogers 314; 4. Park 315; 5. White Bear Lake 318; 6. Hopkins 319; 7. Stillwater 323; 8. Hudson 338; 9. Mounds View 344.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Henry Lawrence 76, Aidan Primeau 80, Nick Whitcomb 81, Will Swanson 86, Jamie Dresser 90 and Charles Calderone 95. Medalist — 1. Carter Spalding (Wo) 68.
