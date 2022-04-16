HUDSON, Wis. — The Stillwater boys golf team opened its season with a fifth-place finish out of 20 teams in the Hudson Invitational on Wednesday, April 13 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
The Ponies turned in a score of 324 in cold, blustery conditions to tie conference and section rival White Bear Lake (324).
Eau Claire Memorial took top honors with a score of 318, one shot ahead of runner-up Mahtomedi and two ahead of third-place Rosemount. East Ridge followed in fourth with a score of 322.
“It was great to get our feet wet, both literally and figuratively, in our first event,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said.
Freshman Zeke Roberts set the pace for Stillwater with a 79. Senior Eric Liverinhouse was next with an 81 while Tyler Coleman and Dane Berggren completed the scoring with 82s.
Roberts made a tap-in birdie on the par-5 12th hole and was just 1-over par through 12 holes until finishing into the wind on the last few holes. He tied for 10th overall in the 120-player field.
“Zeke demonstrated that he is ready for a great season as a young, but seasoned ninth-grade player,” Scanlon said. “I was also happy for our two sophomores Tyler Coleman and Dane Berggren, who are part of a very deep 10th grade class.”
The Ponies are scheduled to open Suburban East Conference play at River Oaks on Wednesday, April 20.
Team standings
1. Eau Claire Memorial 318; 2. Mahtomedi 319; 3. Rosemount 320; 4. East Ridge 322; 5, tie, Stillwater 324 and White Bear Lake 324; 7. Hudson 327; 8, tie, Park 333 and Woodbury 333; 10. River Falls 337; 11. Eau Claire North 341; 12. Hudson B 342; 13. Hill-Murray 345; 14. New Richmond 357; 15. Superior 363; 16. Forest Lake 365; 17. Tartan 371; 18. Chippewa Falls 372; 19. Rice Lake 382; 20. Menomonie 430.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Zeke Roberts 79, Eric Liveringhouse 81, Tyler Coleman 82, Dane Berggren 82, Will Swanson 84 and Tim Fultz 92. Medalist — Owen Rexing (Ros) 71.
