HUDSON, Wis. — Despite some struggles in the finale, the Stillwater boys golf team hung on to third place in the Suburban East Conference standings after placing sixth in the conference tournament on Tuesday, May 18 at Troy Burne Golf Club.
The Ponies entered the SEC Tournament, which doubles the number of points available compared to a regular conference event, one point behind White Bear Lake. Stillwater lost ground on the Bears but were able to maintain its position in the final standings, finishing with 41 points to place behind only East Ridge (62) and White Bear Lake (48). Cretin-Derham Hall was next in fourth with 37 points, followed closely by Park (36) and Woodbury (35).
East Ridge carried a significant lead into the conference tourney and posted a winning score of 313 in wet and windy conditions. Cretin-Derham Hall finished second, but was 15 shots behind the Raptors after turning in a total of 328. White Bear Lake won the tie-breaker with Woodbury after both teams finished at 332 while Park (337) and finished ahead of the Ponies (343), who won the tie-breaker with seventh-place Forest Lake (343).
The only time the Ponies have posted a higher total this season was a 344 at White Eagle on Day 2 of Battle on the Border tourney.
“I’m really pleased with our overall team performance,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “With a new team this year, we certainly feel good about top three in the Suburban East Conference. We have a ton of young guys and needed to get a few tournament battle scars.”
Eighth-grader Zeke Roberts led the way for the Ponies on Tuesday with an 82, which was one shot better than teammate Henry Lawrence (83) — the only senior in Stillwater’s lineup. Juniors Tim Fultz and Will Swanson each contributed an 89 to complete the scoring, one shot ahead of junior Eric Liveringhouse (90). Freshman Aidan Primeau posted a 93.
Despite some higher than normal scores in the conference tourney, Fultz, Roberts and Liveringhouse each earned all-conference honors while Lawrence secured honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Fultz finished eighth in the SEC based on scoring average and Scanlon said Roberts becomes just the second middle school player to earn all-conference honors in the last 20 years.
The Ponies were the three-time defending conference champions, but their finish looks even better when considering Lawrence was the only player who competed in a varsity conference meet prior to this season.
“For a guy like Eric Liveringhouse to make all-conference in his first year of competitive golf is just outstanding,” Scanlon said. “Similar to basketball, it is easy to make three-pointers in practice.”
Stillwater is scheduled to host an invitational at Oak Glen Golf Course on Monday, May 24 and will compete in the Section 4AAA Tournament on June 2 and June 4 at Bunker Hills. The Ponies have won the section tourney each of the past three seasons and expect to battle White Bear Lake and Mahtomedi for the title this year.
“It will certainly be a challenge this year with a lot more parity, but we’re excited about the possibility of making it to state,” Scanlon said.
• Stillwater placed three players in the top seven individually and cruised to the title at the Suburban East Conference JV Tournament on Tuesday at Indian Hills Country Club. The Ponies finished with a winning total of 327, led by sophomore and individual medalist Navy Swanson with a 76.
Seventh-grader Ryan Stanek placed fifth overall with an 81 and Tyler Coleman was one shot back at 82 to finish seventh.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 313; 2. Cretin-Derham Hall 328; 3. White Bear Lake 332; 4. Woodbury 332; 5. Park 337; 6. Stillwater 343; 7. Forest Lake 343; 8. Mounds View 360; 9. Roseville 375; 10. Irondale 404.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Zeke Roberts 82, Henry Lawrence 83, Tim Fultz 89, Will Swanson 89, Eric Liveringhouse 90 and Aidan Primeau 93.
Final SEC standings
1. East Ridge 62; 2. White Bear Lake 48; 3. Stillwater 41; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 37; 5. Park 36; 6. Woodbury 35; 7. Forest Lake 31; 8. Roseville 12; 9. Mounds View 10; 10. Irondale 3.
Ponies sixth at Dellwood
The Ponies also finished sixth out of 14 teams in the Dellwood Invitational on Monday, May 17 at Dellwood Country Club. Eric Liveringhouse led the Ponies with an 80.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.