WOODBURY — In its final tune-up before the Suburban East Conference Tournament, the Stillwater boys golf team finished third in a conference meet on Monday, May 16 at Eagle Valley Golf Course.
East Ridge kept its season-long winning streak in the SEC going, posting a winning score of 312 to edge runner-up Woodbury (313) by one shot. Stillwater wasn’t far behind in third place with a score of 315, four shots ahead of fourth-place White Bear Lake (319).
The Raptors hold a commanding lead in the overall conference standings with 45 points, but the Ponies and Royals are tied for second with 33 points apiece. White Bear Lake follows in fourth with 31 points, five shots ahead of fifth-place Park (26).
It will be a tight battle for second place in the SEC Tourney on Monday, May 23 at Troy Burne Golf Club, where points are doubled for the finale.
Tim Fultz birdied two of his final six holes to set the pace for the Ponies with a 75, which was just two shots behind individual medalists Justin Laun and Gus Briguet of East Ridge and Carter Spalding of Woodbury, who each posted a 73.
Zeke Roberts and Will Swanson each carded a 79 while Eric Liveringhouse and Ryan Stanek each finished at 82. Tyler Coleman followed with an 83.
Stanek, an eighth-grader, recorded back-to-back birdies on No. 15 and 16.
There was also a strong showing for Stillwater’s JV team, which matched the varsity with a score of 315 — and would have won a fifth-score playoff — while playing the same course in the same conditions. The Ponies, led by Dane Berggren (77), DJ Kim (78) and Luke Myers (79), defeated the next closest JV team by 23 shots.
“The future is bright for Pony boys golf,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said.
Team standings
1. East Ridge 312; 2. Woodbury 313; 3. Stillwater 315; 4. White Bear Lake 319; 5. Mounds View 321; 6. Park 323; 7. Forest Lake 325; 8. Cretin-Derham Hall 329; 9. Irondale 337; 10. Roseville 348.
Stillwater results
Tim Fultz 75, Zeke Roberts 79, Will Swanson 79, Eric Liveringhouse 82, Ryan Stanek 82 and Tyler Coleman 83. Medalist — T1. Justin Laun (ER) 73, Carter Spalding (Wo) 73 and Gus Briguet (ER) 73.
SEC standings
1. East Ridge 45; 2, tie, Stillwater 33 and Woodbury 33; 4. White Bear Lake 31; 5. Park 26; 6. Cretin-Derham Hall 19; 7. Forest Lake 14; 8. Mounds View 13; 9. Roseville 6; 10. Irondale 5.
Ponies finish ninth at Detroit Lakes
At Detroit Lakes, the Ponies placed ninth while competing with a young lineup in the Northwest Classic on May 13-14 at Detroit Country Club.
Maple Grove took top honors in the tournament with a two-day total of 599, which was 13 shots better than runner-up Eastview 612. The Ponies improved by six shots while shooting a 323 on Day 2 to finish at 652 overall.
Ryan Stanek, an eighth-grader and the only non-sophomore in Stillwater’s lineup, posted a score of 159 to finish in a tie for 20th overall in the individual standings. Dane Berggren finished one shot back with a 160. Tyler Coleman (164) and Parker Trobec finished at 164 and 171. Jeremiah Giacomini’s 80 in the second round was the team’s top score of the day and he finished at 172 for the tournament.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 599; 2. Eastview 612; 3. West Fargo Sheyenne 619; 4. Moorhead 627; 5. White Bear Lake 628; 6. Detroit Lakes 639; 7. Wayzata 648; 8. East Ridge 651; 9. Stillwater 652; 10. Anoka 675.
Stillwater results
T20. Ryan Stanek 78-81—159; T23. Dane Berggren 79-81—160; T34. Tyler Coleman 83-81—164; T44. Parker Trobec 89-82—171; T46. Jeremiah Giacomini 92-80—172; 57. Aidan Primeau 94-90—184. Medalist — 1. Tyler Wanous (Eas) 74-70—144.
