The Stillwater boys golf team turned in a season-best score of 313 to finish second in a Suburban East Conference meet on Monday, April 25 at Stillwater Country Club.
Tim Fultz (75), Zeke Roberts (77) and Tyler Coleman (79) each shot in the 70s while dealing with cold and blustery conditions. With help from a chip-in birdie on his 17th hole, Will Swanson completed the scoring for the Ponies with an 82, just ahead of teammates Ryan Stanek (83) and Eric Liveringhouse (84).
It was the second round of the day for most of the Ponies, who also competed in a 12-team invitational at Stillwater Country Club in the morning.
“To be honest, we were thinking of canceling the event, but the boys from our team and most every other SEC team wanted to go,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “The condition were probably the coldest we have ever played. Tim’s score of 75 was really about 2-under par. He is such an awesome young man and it was great to see his teammates cheering him in on the last hole.
“Both Zeke and Tyler are differentiating themselves as two of the best young players in the SEC. They are really maturing into top level golfers.”
This was the second conference event for Stillwater, which is third with 14 points in the SEC standings behind East Ridge (18) and White Bear Lake (15).
Team standings
1. East Ridge 311; 2. Stillwater 313; 3. White Bear Lake 320; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 322; 5. Roseville 348; 6. Mounds View 349; 7. Woodbury 332; 8. Park 338; 9. Forest Lake 338; 10. Irondale 347.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Tim Fultz 75, Zeke Roberts 77, Tyler Coleman 79, Will Swanson 82, Ryan Stanek 83 and Eric Liveringhouse 84. Medalist — 1. Miles Bollinger (C-DH) 72.
Ponies top field at SCC
Senior Eric Liveringhouse birdied two of his last three holes to claim medalist honors and help lead the Ponies to a victory in a 12-team invitational at Stillwater Country Club on Monday, April 25. It was the first-ever individual win for Liveringhouse and the first victory of the season for Stillwater, which finished at 317 to outdistance runner-up Bemidji (322) by five shots).
“We are really proud of how Eric has worked so hard on his game,” Scanlon said. “He made a recent alignment change which shows he is always trying to get better. It is paying off.”
Gavin Salazar (77), Ryan Stanek (78) and Aidan Primeau (79) also turned in solid scores in difficult conditions for the Ponies.
Team standings
1. Stillwater C 317; 2. Bemidji 322; 3. Spring Lake Park 328; 4. Stillwater A 333; 5. Cloquet 333; 6. Stillwater D 343; 7. Park 369; 8. Zimmerman 375; 9. Stillwater B 388; 10. Walker Hackensack-Akeley 392; 11. Community Christian 399; 12. St. Paul Central 418.
Stillwater results (par 72)
1. Eric Liveringhouse 75; 2. Gavin Salazar 77; T4. Ryan Stanek 78; T8. Aidan Primeau 79; T10. Tim Fultz 81; T12. Connor Finn 82; T12. Luke Myers 82; T15. Dane Berggren 84; T17. Parker Trobec 85; T17. Will Swanson 85; T26. Jeremiah Giacomini 87; T28. Charles Calderone 88; T28. Axel Diehl 88; T34. Zach Goulet 90; T34. David Calderone 90; T34. Duke Kim 90; T38. James Dresser 91; 40. Brendon Rickheim 92; T48. Oliver Ligday 98; T50. Grant Cotton 99; T50. Sammy Gunderson 99; T55. Henry Hanson 100; 69. Maximus Distad 124. Medalist — 1. Eric Liveringhouse (St) 75.
Ponies 10th at tourney
Eighth-grader Ryan Stanek and senior Will Swanson each shot 80 to lead the Ponies in the 20-team East Ridge Invitational on Tuesday, April 26 at StoneRidge Golf Club.
Stillwater finished with a score of 324 to place 10th overall. Edina took top honors with a score of 300 while Lakeville North and Eastview were each five shots back at 305.
Team standings
1. Edina 300; 2. Lakeville North 305; 3. Eastview 305; 4. East Ridge 308; 5. Farmington 314; 6. Chaska 319; 7. Rosemount 320; 8. Park 320; 9. Rogers 321; 10. Stillwater 324; 11. White Bear Lake 326; 12. Hastings 328; 13. Chanhassen 329; 14. Cretin-Derham Hall 330; 15. Woodbury 330; 16. Hudson 333; 17. Mounds View 335; 18. Forest Lake 336; 19. Roseville 338; 20. Irondale 361.
Stillwater results (par 72)
T34. Ryan Stanek 80; T34. Will Swanson 80; T40. Aidan Primeau 81; T50. Zeke Roberts 83; T50. Dane Berggren 83; T88. David Calderone 88. Medalist — 1. Torger Ohe (Ed) 70.
