A two-person best ball format wasn’t even necessary for Stillwater’s Henry Lawrence, who helped lead the Ponies to a victory in their final event of the regular season on Monday, May 24 at Oak Glen Golf Course.
The senior shot a blistering 67 in a round that included seven birdies to go along with just two bogeys to set the pace in the eight-team Dick Zgonc Invite.
Lawrence and Will Swanson turned in a score of 66 for purposes of team scoring in a format that takes the best individual score from the two-person grouping on each hole. Two of the three scores in the best ball format were used to determine the final team standings.
Stillwater also received a strong performance from Tim Fultz and Eric Liveringhouse, who turned in a score of 70 to place second in the individual standings and send the Ponies to a 136-142 victory over runner-up Mahtomedi. The Ponies would have prevailed even if counting the 74 turned in by their third group, Zeke Roberts and Tyler Coleman.
Ponies coach John Scanlon said Lawrence’s 67 is believed to be a school record. Lawrence, the only senior in Stillwater’s lineup, made the first of his two bogeys on his opening hole of the round, but made up for it with birdies on No. 5, 6, 8, 9, 11, 17 and 18.
“We’re really happy for Henry,” Scanlon said. “He has worked hard for six years to get to this point and it is nice to be peaking right before sections.”
Liveringhouse shot a 75 to edge his partner Fultz (76) by a single shot. Zeke Roberts carded a 78 and Swanson finished with an 80. Tyler Coleman contributed an 84.
The Ponies, who placed sixth in the Suburban East Conference Tournament to finish third in the overall conference standings, are scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA tournament on June 2 and June 4 at Bunker Hills Golf Club. The state tournament is slated for June 15-16, also at Bunker Hills.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 136; 2. Mahtomedi 142; 3. St. Thomas Academy 145; 4. Mahtomedi Gold 149; 5. Hill-Murray 153; 6. Simley 154; 7. Henry Sibley 164; 8. Tartan 170.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Henry Lawrence-Will Swanson 66; Tim Fultz-Eric Liveringhouse 70; Zeke Roberts-Tyler Coleman 74. Medalist — 1. Henry Lawrence-Will Swanson (St) 66.
