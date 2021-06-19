COON RAPIDS — Henry Lawrence finished in a tie for 74th place while representing the Stillwater boys golf team in the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday, June 16 at Bunker Hills Golf Club.
The senior opened with an 81 in the Tuesday’s first round and followed with an 83 on Day 2 to finish at 164.
Nate Stevens of Northfield claimed the individual state title with an impressive total of 134 (68-66), which was two shots behind than Minnetonka’s Ian Meyer (71-65—136).
Maple Grove delivered an inspiring performance in the second round to claim the team title with a two-day total of 584. The Crimson shot a 283 on Day 2, which an average score of 70.8 for its top four scores. Edina held the first-round lead and turned in a 302 total on Wednesday to finish at 600. Eastview (607) held off Farmington (309) for third place.
Lawrence tied for third among individuals in the Section 4AAA Meet, which was also held at Bunker Hills. He improved by four shots over his previous state tournament appearance as a sophomore for the Ponies when they placed eighth in the team standings in 2019.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 301-283—584; 2. Edina 298-302—600; 3. Eastview 302-305—607; 4. Farmington 306-303—309; 5. Alexandria 304-309—613; 6. Chaska 305-310—615; 7. Mahtomedi 318-314—632; 8. Duluth East 348-322—670.
Top five (par 72)
1. Nate Stevens (Northfield) 68-66—134; 2. Ian Meyer (Minnetonka 71-65—136; 3. Arthur Ylitalo (Buffalo) 70-67—137; 4, tie, Mason Roloff (Spring Lake Park) 71-69—140, Joe Kortan (Moorhead) 69-71—140 and Josh Galvin (Maple Grove) 70-70—140.
Stillwater results
T74. Henry Lawrence 81-83—164.
