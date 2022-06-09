COON RAPIDS — The Stillwater boys golf team swept the top two individual spots and won its first Section 4AAA championship since 2019 on Friday, June 3 at Bunker Hills Golf Course.
The Ponies built an 11-shot lead after the first round and held off runner-up Mahtomedi 623-632 to earn a spot in the state meet, which is scheduled for June 14-15 at Bunker Hills. White Bear Lake finished third with a two-day total of 642.
Those were the same teams making up the top three a year ago when Mahtomedi won the tie-breaker with White Bear Lake to advance after both teams finished three shots ahead of the Ponies.
“I’m really proud of this team,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “Obviously it was a challenging April with terrible weather for practice or early tournaments. It was great to see the guys improve this year. They are a very hard-working team, but also very tough in how they face adversity.”
In a lineup that features four sophomores or younger, senior Tim Fultz claimed medalist honors with a total of 152 (72-79), which was one shot better than freshman teammate Zeke Roberts (153).
“Fultz combined power and finesse to earn his first trip to state,” Scanlon said. “He struck the ball well on Day 1, but left a couple short game opportunities out there. Day 2 was the opposite with a more challenging long game and great short game.”
It marked the seventh time in the past 13 seasons that Stillwater has produced the individual section medalist. Previous winners include Hudson Carpenter (2009), Drew Lynch (2011), Lars Lillehei (2012), Parker Anderson (2017), Cole Jahnke (2018) and Brock Winter (2019).
“Best of all, he is a great person and got a huge ovation from teammates, competitors, and other coaches in receiving his medalist honors,” Scanlon said.
Roberts was steady both days, following up an opening-round 75 with a 78 on Day 2.
“Zeke is incredible,” Scanlon said. “As a freshman, he has the poise and maturity of a senior. Like Tim, he is also a great person and everyone loves Zeke. His birdies on No. 18 put an exclamation point on two excellent rounds. This is Zeke’s ninth round in a row in the 70s since April 28, including tough courses such as Edinburgh, Midland Hills, Forest Hills, Eagle Valley, Troy Burne and Bunker Hills.”
Sophomore Tyler Coleman landed fifth for the Ponies in the individual standings with a total of 157 (80-77), notching the low round for the Ponies on Day 2. Eric Liveringhouse, the other senior in Stillwater’s lineup, placed 14th at 163 (81-82), which was one shot ahead of sophomore teammate Dane Berggren (84-80—164). Eighth-grader Ryan Stanek was also solid while shooting 166 (81-85).
“Coleman saved his best golf for the second day of sections, making birdie on No. 11 to get back to even,” Scanlon said. “After a small rough patch of bogeys, Tyler was able to right the ship with a solid closing par.”
This will be the 11th state tournament appearance for the Ponies, who previously competed at state in 1966, 1978, 1993, 1995, 2007, 2009, 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 309-314—623; 2. Mahtomedi 320-312—632; 3. White Bear Lake 323-319—642; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 333-325—658; 5. Tartan 330-343—673; 6. St. Paul Highland Park 355-363—718. Did not make cut: 7. St. Paul Johnson 383; 8. St. Paul Central 438; 9. North St. Paul 493.
Stillwater results (par 72)
1. Tim Fultz 72-79—152; 2. Zeke Roberts 75-78—153; 5. Tyler Coleman 80-77—157; 14. Eric Liveringhouse 81-82—163; T15. Dane Berggren 84-80—164; T17. Ryan Stanek 81-85—166.
Individual state qualifiers
3. Luke Walker (Tartan) 73-82—155; 4. Joe Honsa (C-DH) 79-77—156; 6, tie, Ryan Jamieson (WBL) 84-74—158, Daniel Gabrio (Mah) 80-78—158 and Jacob Wilson (Mah) 76-82—158.
