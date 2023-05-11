WOODBURY — Dane Berggren and the Stillwater boys golf team each posted some impressive scores while leading the Ponies to a Suburban East Conference victory on Tuesday, May 9 at Prestwick Golf Club.
Berggren fired a 3-under par 69 to claim medalist honors and lead the Ponies to a winning score of 289, which was seven shots better than runner-up East Ridge (296) and Park (296). Cretin-Derham Hall, which had its three-match conference winning streak snapped, followed in fourth with a score of 297.
Berggren birdied the par-three ninth to play the front nine in even par and then birdied 12, 13 and 16 to go along with six pars on the back nine. His 69 matches the lowest individual in the modern history of the program.
Parker Anderson posted two 69s on par-72 courses in 2016, one at Stillwater Country Club during an invitational and another at Midland Hills Golf Club. Cole Jahnke also shot a 69 in competition at the Hudson Invitational in 2018.
“Dane played just fantastic golf today,” Ponies coach John Scanlon said. “His strength and power is notable. He has worked really hard on his short game and that is coming around.”
Stillwater’s 289 total is also believed to be a school record, matching the score the Ponies achieved twice during the 2017 season in a conference meet at Midland Hills and in the conference tournament at Indian Hills.
“The Ponies played well together,” Scanlon said.
Berggren shared medalist honors with Tyler Bonin (69) of Park. Both finished two shots ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall’s Sam Udovich (71) and East Ridge’s Justin Luan (71).
Sophomore Zeke Roberts wasn’t far behind for the Ponies with an even-par score of 72 and freshman Ryan Stanek was one shot back with a 73. Luke Myers, a sophomore, completed the scoring with a 75.
Junior Tyler Coleman shot a 79 and freshman Brendon Rickheim added an 83.
“Zeke has grown about six inches and is really working on his swing,” Scanlon said. “Nobody has a better short game than Zeke.”
Berggren continued an impressive stretch of golf this spring. He shot a 73 in the final round at the Preview at Edinburgh USA and followed with a 73 at Troy Burne, a 75 at Highland National and now a 69 at Prestwick.
“His work ethic is amazing,” Scanlon said. “If he gets his putting going, I think the sky is the limit.”
The victory also provided a nice boost for the Ponies as they moved into a tie for second place in the SEC standings with East Ridge. The Ponies (29) and Raptors (29) remain four points behind Cretin-Derham Hall (33).
Team standings
1. Stillwater 289; 2. East Ridge 296; 3. Park 296; 4. Cretin-Derham Hall 297; 5. White Bear Lake 308; 6. Mounds View 309; 7. Woodbury 326; 8. Irondale 346; 9. Forest Lake 353; 10. Roseville 361.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Dane Berggren 69, Zeke Roberts 72, Ryan Stanek 73, Luke Myers 75, Tyler Coleman 79 and Brendon Rickheim 83. Medalist — 1, tie, Dane Berggren (St) 69 and Tyler Bonin (Par) 69.
Ponies 2nd at Highland
St. Paul, just two shots separated the top four players for Stillwater as the Ponies turned in a score of 303 to finish four shots behind conference front-runner Cretin-Derham Hall (299) in an SEC meet on Monday, May 8 at Highland National Golf Club.
The Ponies actually tied White Bear (303), but Ryan Stanek’s 79 provided the edge for Stillwater in the tie-breaker as the fifth finisher for the Bears signed for an 81.
Zeke Roberts and Dane Berggren each led the Ponies with a 75 while Tyler Coleman (76) and Luke Myers (77) were not far behind to complete the scoring. Parker Trobec also shot an 82 for the Ponies.
White Bear Lake’s Jack Stanius claimed medalist honors with a 70.
• The Ponies also hosted a seven-team invitational on Monday, May 8 at Stillwater Country Club.
Anoka won the event with a score of 304 while Stillwater entered three teams in the tourney and they finished second (310), third (323) and fifth (331).
Brandon Rickheim led the runner-up team from Stillwater with a 75, followed by Ben Chard (77), Connor Finn (78) and Gavin Salazar (80).
Oliver Ligday shot a 1-under par 71 while Grant Cotton added a 78 to lead Stillwater’s team that placed third. Axel Diehl carded a 75 to contribute the low score for the fifth-place team from Stillwater.
Team standings
1. Cretin-Derham Hall 299; 2. Stillwater 303; 3. White Bear Lake 303; 4. East Ridge 306; 5. Park 307; 6. Mounds View 311; 7. Woodbury 320; 8. Roseville 331; 9. Forest Lake 332; 10. Irondale 336.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Zeke Roberts 75, Dane Berggren 75, Tyler Coleman 76, Luke Myers 77, Ryan Stanek 79 and Parker Trobec 82. Medalist — 1. Jack Stanius (WBL) 70.
Ponies strong on Day 2
Fielding an entirely different line-up, the Ponies improved by 44 shots on Day 2 to place 14th in the Border Battle on May 3-4. Round 1 of this tournament was held at The Royal Golf Club in Lake Elmo and the second round was held at Troy Burne in Hudson, Wis.
Stillwater turned in the fourth best score on Day 2, a 303 that trailed only the three teams in the tourney. The Ponies opened with a 347 to finish in 14th place overall.
Led by individual medalist Ryan Stendahl (72-67—139), Maple Grove was impressive while posting a winning total of 579 (294-285). Alexandria (301-296—597) and White Bear Lake (307-300—607) followed in second and third.
Dane Berggren (73), Zeke Roberts (75), Luke Myers (76) and sophomore Axel Diehl (79) led the way for the Ponies in Round 2.
Parker Trobec shot an 82 to lead the Ponies on Day 1 of the tourney at The Royal Golf Club.
Team standings
1. Maple Grove 294-285—579; 2. Alexandria 301-296—597; 3. White Bear Lake 307-300—607; 4, tie, Chanhassen 305-304—609, Edina 304-305—609 and Farmington 299-310—609; 7. Rogers 298-317—615; 8. Woodbury 314-307—621; 9. Centennial 317-312—629; 10. Amery 306-326—632; 11, tie, Detroit Lakes 321-317—638 and Minnetonka 313-325—638; 13. Hopkins 314-333—647; 14. Stillwater 347-303—650; 15. East Ridge 328-325—353; 16. Park 323-332—655; 17. St. Michael-Albertville 329-328—657; 18. Eagan 330-335—665; 19. Duluth East 338-340—678; 20. Ellsworth 345-353—698; 21. Mahtomedi 309-391—700; Hudson, inc.
Stillwater results (par 72)
Dane Berggren x-73—73, Zeke Roberts x-75—75; Luke Myers x-76—76; Axel Diehl x-79—79; Parker Trobec 82-x—82; Ryan Stanek x-83—83; Tyler Coleman x-85—85; Maxwell Boldenow 86-x—86; David Calderone 87-x—87; John Lillie 92-x—92; Gavin Salazar 96-x—96; and Nathan Harvey 98-x—98. Medalist — 1. Ryan Stendahl 72-67—139.
