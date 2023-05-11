WOODBURY — Dane Berggren and the Stillwater boys golf team each posted some impressive scores while leading the Ponies to a Suburban East Conference victory on Tuesday, May 9 at Prestwick Golf Club.

Berggren fired a 3-under par 69 to claim medalist honors and lead the Ponies to a winning score of 289, which was seven shots better than runner-up East Ridge (296) and Park (296). Cretin-Derham Hall, which had its three-match conference winning streak snapped, followed in fourth with a score of 297.

