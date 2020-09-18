WOODBURY — The Stillwater boys cross country team turned in a perfect score while defeating Woodbury 15-52 in a Suburban East Conference meet on Friday, Sept. 11 at Ojibway Park, which is adjacent to Woodbury High School.
The Ponies are used to measuring their progress in 20-plus team invitationals, but they are trying to make the most of the duals and triangular meets they are allowed to participate in due to restrictions related to COVID-19.
“I just don’t know,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “The kids took it seriously. We hadn’t run a 5K on the grass so I wanted everybody to run there, but I just don’t know what else to say about it.”
Ethan Vargas continued his strong season with another victory in a time of 16:49. The senior also won the team’s twi-light meet and opened the season with a victory against Mounds View and Cretin-Derham Hall at Como Park, which was a two-mile race.
Aiden Kilibarda (16:54) finished just five seconds behind Vargas and Jonathan Roux placed third in 16:58. Adrik Kraftson (17:07) and William DeGonda (17:36) placed fourth and fifth to completed the scoring for the Ponies.
“Aiden ran better,” said Christensen, who also expressed his appreciation for the amount of work Woodbury put in to create a course and host a race with just two teams. “I was happy with our whole varsity.”
Dylan Longworth was the top finisher for Woodbury in sixth place with a time of 17:48.
Jackson Wertish (17:58), Ryan Kilibarda (18:00) and Mason Vagle (18:05) placed seventh through ninth for Stillwater.
“I love this team,” Christensen said. “There’s low drama — I haven’t scolded a kid since March 13. This varsity is a selfless group, we just don’t have the intensity of the big meets to really draw a pack together.”
Stillwater is scheduled to compete against Mounds View and Roseville in a triangular meet on Friday, Sept. 18 at Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
Stillwater 15, Woodbury 52
1. Ethan Vargas 16:49; 2. Aiden Kilibarda 16:54; 3. Jonathan Roux 16:58; 4. Adrik Kraftson 17:07; 5. William DeGonda 17:36; 7. Jackson Wertish 17:58; 8. Ryan Kilibarda 18:00; 9. Mason Vagle 18:05; 16. Max Vagle 19:08; 17. Ryan Potter 19:12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.