It was an adventurous and fulfilling season under challenging circumstances for the Stillwater boys cross country team, which voted senior Ethan Vargas its Most Valuable Athlete.
Vargas was a steady leader all season for the Ponies, winning individual Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA titles before also taking top honors at the Twin Cities Running Company Cross Country Showcase — which replaced the MSHSL state meet after it was canceled due to COVID-19.
Vargas finished less than three seconds ahead of Prior Lake’s Gabe Smit and less than seven seconds ahead of teammate and third-place finisher Aiden Kilibarda. Those efforts produced all-state honors for Vargas and Kilibarda and also helped lead the Ponies to a runner-up finish behind Prior Lake in the team standings.
Stillwater also claimed conference and section team titles this season, just one year after the Ponies failed to qualify for the MSHSL state meet.
Jon Roux, Kilibarda, Adrik Kraftson, Will DeGonda and Mason Vagle each joined Vargas in earning all-conference honors. Stillwater’s SEC title was the program’s first since 2017.
The Section 4AA championship was the program’s ninth in the past 11 years and was the 55th section title overall in cross country and track and field for Ponies coach Scott Christensen. The Section 4AA coaches also voted Christensen its Head Coach of the Year and Ryan Miller was honored as the Section 4AA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Stillwater also earned a Gold Academic Award from the Minnesota Cross Country Coaches Association.
Vargas, who recently signed a national letter of intent to join the running program at Furman University, also received the team’s Ben Blankenship Award as the top senior.
Senior Jonah Johnson garnered the Sean Graham Award as the best teammate.
The Jon Francis Award for best freshman was presented to Gus Swenson and DeGonda took home the Luke Watson Award as the team’s top sophomore. Roux received the Wayde Hall Award as the top junior.
Boys cross country
All-Conference: Ethan Vargas, Jon Roux, Aiden Kilibarda, Adrik Kraftson, Will DeGonda, Mason Vagle; SEC individual medalist: Ethan Vargas; Section 4AA individual medalist: Ethan Vargas; Cross Country Showcase individual champion: Ethan Vargas; All-State: Ethan Vargas and Aiden Kilibarda; Section 4AA Head Coach of the Year: Scott Christensen; Section 4AA Assistant Coach of the Year: Ryan Miller; Jon Francis Award (Best Freshman): Gus Swenson; Luke Watson Award (Best Sophomore): Will DeGonda; Wayde Hall Award (Best Junior): Jon Roux; Ben Blankenship Award (Best Senior): Ethan Vargas; Sean Graham Award (Best Teammate): Jonah Johnson; Most Valuable Athlete: Ethan Vargas; Captains elect: To be announced.
