MINNETRISTA — The Stillwater boys cross country team outlasted a crowded field of contenders to win the Victoria Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Gale Woods Regional Park. The Ponies finished with 96 points to hold off Minneapolis Washburn (105), Bloomington Jefferson (110) and Eden Prairie (116) for the top spot as just 20 points separated the top four teams.
It was the third win of the season for the 10th-ranked Ponies, who also won races at Marshfield, Wis., and Faribault before earning top-four finishes at Rochester and Milaca.
Senior Jon Roux set the pace for Stillwater with a second-place finish in a time of 16:18, which was nine seconds behind third-ranked Hootie Hage (16:09) of Prior Lake.
It was a strong bounce back for Roux after finishing as the team’s fifth scorer at Milaca on Sept. 25.
“It’s still a roller coaster ride being an athlete and this was an up for him,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “He was assertive right from the start. As momentum built throughout the race he was able to run a very competitive race against one of the top-rated runners in the state — maybe that had something to do with it.”
Senior Adrik Kraftson finished 11th for the Ponies in a time of 17:00, making him the top No. 2 runner in the meet. Mason Vagle followed in 18th place for Stillwater with a time of 17:10.
Stillwater was solid throughout the lineup and tight with Washburn at most spots, but enjoyed a 12-point advantage at the fourth spot thanks to Ryan Potter’s 25th-place finish in 17:25 — a 12-point advantage over the fourth finisher for the Millers.
“They are where all the points are,” Christensen said. “We won most of the positions and that’s why we won the meet. That’s exactly what we tried to do and we’ll just try to continue to do that.”
Sophomore Ethan Foote completed the scoring for the Ponies in 40th place with a time of 17:52. Max Vagle followed in 60th for Stillwater.
It has been an unpredictable season for many of the top programs in the state this season, with more parity than in recent memory. Stillwater is among those looking for more consistent results in October.
“I try to separate personality from performance and that’s always been my creed,” Christensen said. “On a personality basis, this is one of the most fun teams I’ve ever coached, but on a performance side it’s been frustrating getting everybody on the same page. We’re working on it and whether we’ve solved some of our problems, I don’t know.
“The team is great to coach and having Jon Roux back on track is wonderful. But like when he had one bad race, now that he’s had one good race — one of anything is not a trend.”
The Ponies travel to Alexandria for their final invitational on Oct. 9 before preparing for what should be a competitive Suburban East Conference meet on Oct. 19.
With the transition to three classes for cross country, the Section 4AAA meet has been watered down with just eight teams in the field for that race.
“We’re all messing around because we can rest kids, work kids and the regular season no longer matters with three divisions for cross country for the good programs in the state,” Christensen said. “You used to have to build momentum through invitationals, but when it’s such an easy path into state now you don’t have to do that.”
• Stillwater placed third in the JV race with a score of 74, which was just one point behind runner-up Edina (73). Eden Prairie took honors with 40 points.
The Ponies placed three runners in the top 15, led by junior Mason Foster in third place with a time of 18:04.
“It’s his fifth PR in a row and he’s taken 10 to 15 seconds off each time,” Christensen said.
Freshman Andrew Walsh (18:35) finished 11th and Brady Bushlack (18:41) followed in 15th.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 96; 2. Minneapolis Washburn 105; 3. Bloomington Jefferson 110; 4. Eden Prairie 116; 5. Edina 158; 6. Eastview 189; 7. Burnsville 190; 8. Two Rivers 231; 9. Chaska 235; 10. Shakopee 248; 11. New Prague 260; 12. Waconia 263; 13. Osseo 291; 14. Chanhassen 323; 15. Prior Lake 330; 16. Bloomington Kennedy 448; 17. Minneapolis Roosevelt 453.
Top 5
1. Hootie Hage (PL) 16:09; 2. Jonathan Roux (St) 16:18; 3. Aidan Jones (MW) 16:20; 4. Nolan Sutter (Chas) 16:30; 5. Cade Sanvik (Oss) 16:36.
Stillwater results
2. Jonathan Roux 16:18; 11. Adrik Kraftson 17:00; 18. Mason Vagle 17:10; 25. Ryan Potter 17:25; 40. Ethan Foote 17:52; 60. Max Vagle 18:23.
