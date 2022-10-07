Stillwater’s Will DeGonda, right, and Ryan Kilibarda, left, near the finish line in the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The Ponies finished second behind third-ranked Prior Lake in the race. (Gazette/APG photo by Jason Olson)
MINNETRISTA — Posting its third victory in five races this fall, the Stillwater boys cross country team outdistanced sixth-ranked Minneapolis Washburn and 10th-ranked Bloomington Jefferson to win the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm.
The Ponies, ranked eighth in the Class AAA state coaches poll, boasted a 27-second gap among its top five runners to finish with 50 points in outdistancing Jefferson (64) and Washburn (70) for the title.
“I’m pretty happy with it,” Stillwater coach Scott Christensen said.
Led by senior Will DeGonda setting the pace, it was a parade of Ponies with all five scorers place 8th through 12th place.
DeGonda finished in a time of 16:16.58, followed by Ryan Kilibarda (16:20.67), Dylan Riniker (16:34.06), Ethan Foote (16:36.47) and Mason Foster (16:43.04).
“DeGonda ran great, obviously, but all five, really,” Christensen said. “(DeGonda) hates hilly courses, but was able to go through it and we’ve got all the hills behind us now the rest of the way. Dylan is solid, he runs like a junior not a sophomore. Ethan is just super solid and he’s probably the most optimistic at this point that we can fit all the pieces together at the end.”
Andrew Walsh (17:28.57) and Brady Bushlack (17:48.20) finished 29th and 36th for the Ponies.
“Andrew has had the best couple weeks of practice, but he has such a bad cold that he can’t stay with the pack,” Christensen said.
Stillwater also posted victories at Marshfield and La Crosse earlier this season and finished second at Faribault and Rochester.
“We got a much better start,” Christensen said. “We’ve got the basics down, which is packing up, but the problem has been or could be that we’ve got to get out a little quicker or the pack will far apart in the bigger races.”
• Stillwater also prevailed in the JV race, holding off Two Rivers 43-52 for the top spot while Washburn followed in third with 113 points.
Max Gerald claimed the individual title with a winning time of 17:44.93 while Cam Eiselt (18:25.16) and Gilbert Siedschlag (18:26.38) followed in eighth and ninth place. Logan Liveringhouse (18:36.93) and Evan Goddard (18:38.71) completed the scoring in 12th and 13th.
Team standings
1. Stillwater 50; 2. Bloomington Jefferson 64; 3. Minneapolis Washburn 70; 4. Osseo 127; 5. Chaska 177; 6. Two Rivers 180; 7. Shakopee 187; 8. Prior Lake 265; 9. New Prague 269; 10. Eastview 274; 11. Chanhassen 276; 12. St. Louis Park 286; 13. Waconia 296; 14. Bloomington Kennedy 309; 15. Burnsville 422; 16. Minneapolis Roosevelt 485.
