Stillwater’s Will DeGonda, right, and Ryan Kilibarda, left, near the finish line in the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. The Ponies finished second behind third-ranked Prior Lake in the race. (Gazette/APG photo by Jason Olson)

MINNETRISTA — Posting its third victory in five races this fall, the Stillwater boys cross country team outdistanced sixth-ranked Minneapolis Washburn and 10th-ranked Bloomington Jefferson to win the Chaska Lions Invitational on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Gale Woods Farm.

The Ponies, ranked eighth in the Class AAA state coaches poll, boasted a 27-second gap among its top five runners to finish with 50 points in outdistancing Jefferson (64) and Washburn (70) for the title.

