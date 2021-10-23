FOREST LAKE — With two of the top three finishers and depth to match, Mounds View easily outdistanced Roseville and Stillwater to win the Suburban East Conference boys cross country championship on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Tanners Brook Golf Course.
The sixth-ranked Mustangs posted a winning score of 47, well ahead of the next four teams which were separated by less than 20 points. Seventh-ranked Roseville held off 11th-ranked Stillwater 99-103 for second place while 12th-ranked White Bear Lake (112) followed in fourth and East Ridge (118) finished fifth.
Forest Lake’s Daniel Vanacker claimed medalist honors after crossing the line in 15:26, just ahead of Mounds View’s Will Skelly (15:32) and Elliott McArthur (15:49).
Senior Jonathan Roux provided the top finish for the Ponies in ninth place with a time of 16:18, followed by seniors Mason Vagle (16:34) and Adrik Kraftson (16:52) in 14th and 21st place.
Sophomore Ethan Foote was next for the Ponies in 30th place with a time of 17:05 and senior Alex Hulteen completed the scoring in 31st with a time of 17:09.
Competing in his first varsity race, junior Mason Foster shattered his personal best by 51 seconds to finish 34th with a time of 17:11. Seniors Ryan Potter (17:29) and Max Vagle (17:30) followed in 44th and 45th place.
Roux and Mason Vagle each earned all-conference honors while Kraftson and Foote received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Roux, Kraftson and Mason Vagle are the only returning runners from last year’s lineup that won the conference meet.
Stillwater is scheduled to compete in the Section 4AAA Meet on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at the Highland National Nine Hole Golf Course. The state meet will be held on Saturday, Nov. 6 at St. Olaf College.
• Mounds View placed three runners among the top four and held off the runner-up Ponies 27-36 in the JV race. Stillwater placed five runners in the top 10, led by Dylan Riniker (18:15), Cohen Smith (18:17), Andrew Walsh (18:19) and Brady Bushlack (18:21) in fifth through eighth place. Anthony Tuttle completed the scoring in 10th place with a time of 18:31.
Team standings
1. Mounds View 47; 2. Roseville 99; 3. Stillwater 103; 4. White Bear Lake 112; 5. East Ridge 118; 6. Forest Lake 145; 7. Woodbury 148; 8. Park 189; 9. Irondale 252; 10. Cretin-Derham Hall 274.
Top 5
1. Daniel Vanacker (FL) 15:26; 2. Will Skelly (MV) 15:32; 3. Elliott McArthur (MV) 15:49; 4. Ernest Mattson (WBL) 15:50; 5. Sean McNiesh (ER) 16:00.
Stillwater results
9. Jonathan Roux 16:18; 14. Mason Vagle 16:34; 21. Adrik Kraftson 16:52; 30. Ethan Foote 17:05; 31. Alex Hulteen 17:09; 34. Mason Foster 17:11; 44. Ryan Potter 17:29; 45. Max Vagle 17:30; 49. Ryan Kilibarda 17:44; 59. Alex Gardner 18:15.
