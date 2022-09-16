FARIBAULT — It was a strong showing with five career bests among its top seven, but the Stillwater boys cross country team was unable to keep pace with Lakeville North while placing second in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9 at North Alexander Park.
The eighth-ranked Ponies finished with 64 points to trail the Panthers (22), who are ranked No. 1 in Class AAA. Stillwater finished three points ahead of third-place Mankato East (67), which is ranked fourth in Class AA.
“When No. 1 races No. 7 that’s about what it looks like,” Ponies coach Scott Christensen said. “I think that’s pretty typical of what you’ll see at a 15-team meet.”
Stillwater placed five runners among the top 20, led by senior Ryan Kilibarda in seventh place with a time of 16:25.
Lakeville North placed five runners among the top eight, including four ahead of Kilibarda. The Panthers were led by individual medalist Andrew Casey (15:38) and runner-up Bryce Stachewicz (16:00).
“We’re not quite ready to beat Lakeville North, but we beat Mankato East,” Christensen said.
Sophomore Dylan Riniker was the second finisher for the Ponies in 10th place with a time of 16:44, just ahead of senior Mason Foster (16:54) and junior Ethan Foote (16:56). Senior Will DeGonda completed the scoring in 19th place with a time of 17:16.
“Five of the seven had career bests, I’m happy with it. I thought it was pretty solid,” Christensen said. “Ryan keeps improving every week. This is as healthy as he’s ever been and as strong as he’s ever been.”
The improvement has been even more dramatic for Riniker and Foster.
“Mason is running great,” Christensen said. “He’s getting a lot more savvy in putting together the choreography for his race. He knows when to make moves and when to back off a little bit.
“I can’t say enough about all of them. Dylan ran 19:40 last year and now he’s at 16:44 and Mason was 20:10 last year and now he’s 16:54 — you’re talking about three-quarters of a mile improvement in one year.”
Andrew Walsh finished 26th for the Ponies in 17:27 and Brady Bushlack followed in 40th with a time of 18:00.
“We still need to make more drops,” Christensen said. “This isn’t good enough, you need to have five under 16:30. The next thing we’re shooting for, the only number that’s important is 82:30 for our top five and we’ll see how close we can come (at Rochester on Sept. 15). As soon as we hit 82:30, we’ll try to hit 82-flat and maybe by the end of the year hit 81-flat.
“It’s a young team, inexperienced, and they were star-struck and didn’t feel like they belong against Lakeville North. In a sport like cross country you have to look at what’s my contribution to 82:30 or 81-flat once we start setting that up as a target.”
• Stillwater sophomore Max Gerald posted a winning time of 17:57.31, but Lakeville North featured there of the top five finishers to outdistance the Ponies 30-53 in the JV race. Blaine followed in third place with 60 points. Evan Goddard (18:21.31) and Cam Eiselt (18:25.11) placed eighth and ninth for Stillwater.
Team standings
1. Lakeville North 22; 2. Stillwater 64; 3. Mankato East 67; 4. Blaine 101; 5. Owatonna 170; 6. Shakopee 193; 7. Winona 199; 8. Mankato West 204; 9. Albert Lea 238; 10. Apple Valley 247; 11. Northfield 278; 12. Faribault 349; 13. Red Wing 362; 14. Bloomington Kennedy 411; 15. Zumbrota-Mazeppa/Kenyon-Wanamingo 481.
Top 5
1. Andrew Casey (LN) 15:38.18; 2. Bryce Stachewicz (LN) 16:00.25; 3. Isaiah Anderson (ME) 16:03.72; 4. River Santiago (Bl) 16:10.87; 5. Ethan Kimmel (LN) 16:14.42.
Stillwater results
7. Ryan Kilibarda 16:25.12; 10. Dylan Riniker 16:44.65; 13. Mason Foster 16:54.94; 15. Ethan Foote 16:56.03; 19. Will DeGonda 17:16.94; 26. Andrew Walsh 17:27.95; 40. Brady Bushlack 18:00.61.
