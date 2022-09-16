FARIBAULT — It was a strong showing with five career bests among its top seven, but the Stillwater boys cross country team was unable to keep pace with Lakeville North while placing second in the Faribault Invitational on Friday, Sept. 9 at North Alexander Park.

The eighth-ranked Ponies finished with 64 points to trail the Panthers (22), who are ranked No. 1 in Class AAA. Stillwater finished three points ahead of third-place Mankato East (67), which is ranked fourth in Class AA.

